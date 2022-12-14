DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List To Release on Dec 19, Check Admission Dates Here

DU PG NCWEB 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will release the merit list of DU NCWEB PG 2nd on December 19, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the PG courses can check and download the DU NCWEB 2022 merit list on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in or ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates who get selected must apply for admission against the 2nd merit list from December 20, 2022.

The application window to apply against DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list will be live from December 20 to 21, 2022. Afterwards, college authorities will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list. Shortlisted candidates must pay the admission fee before the last date i.e. December 22, 2022.

DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates against 2nd Merit List

Event Date Display of DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit list December 19, 2022 Candidates to apply against 2nd merit list December 20 (10.00 am) to 21,2022 (11.59 pm) Verification and approval by colleges against 2nd merit list December 20 (10.00 am) to 22, 2022 (1.00 pm) Payment of fee against 2nd merit list December 22, 2022, till (11.59 pm)

How to Download DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List 2022?

The Delhi University will upload the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list on December 19, 2022. Candidates can check the list on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in or ncweb.du.ac.in. They can follow these steps to check and download the DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the link PG NCWEB 2nd merit list

Step 3: The DU PG 2nd merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future purposes

DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022 Guidelines

As per the university guidelines, the payment for PG Courses will be made in online mode. The applicant will have to log in to the PG Admission portal to pay the fees. Further, if required, more admission lists will be announced and schedules regarding the same will be posted on the official website-admission.uod.ac.in.

