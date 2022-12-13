DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022 Out at admission.uod.ac.in, Check MA, MSc Admission List Here

DU PG 3rd Merit list: The University of Delhi has released the third admission list of M.A. and M.Sc courses. The officials have released the DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 for a few M.A. and M.Sc courses in online mode. It is expected that the university will soon release the list for all other subjects. Candidates can check the DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 at the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the merit list has been released based on the PG entrance exam and merit. Eligible candidates must apply for admission before the deadline i.e. December 14, 2022. After verification and approval by colleges, candidates must pay the required admission fee by December 15, 2022. Furthermore, the university may announce more lists at a later stage, if required.

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022 for MA and MSc - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU PG Admission 2022 Dates

Event Date Application against 3rd merit list December 13 (10 am) to 14, 2022 (11.59 pm) Verification and approval by colleges against 3rd admission list December 13 (10 am) to 15, 2022 (1.00 pm) Payment against 3rd merit list December 15, 2022, till (11.59 pm)

DU PG 3rd Merit List Of MA, MSc, and MCA courses

Post Graduate Diploma in cyber security and law



Master of Operational Research



M.Sc. Mathematics Education



M.Sc. Informatics



M.Sc. Geology



M.Sc. Chemistry



M.C.A



M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics



M.A. Urdu



M.A. Social work



M.A. Psychology



M.A. Linguistics



M.A. Hindi



M.A. History



M.A. Geography



M.A. Economics



M.A. Applied Psychology

How to Download DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022?

The University of Delhi has released the 3rd admission list for a few M.A. and M.Sc courses. The admission list is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can follow these steps to check the DU PG 3rd admission list -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Admission 2022

On the homepage, click on PG Admission 2022 Step 3: Select the course list and find the name

Select the course list and find the name Step 4: Check and download the list for future reference

Also Read: UGC Announces New FYUP Curriculum Framework, Check Curriculum Details Here