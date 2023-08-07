ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2023 for June session likely to be announced today, get direct link to check here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is likely to announce the CMA Foundation result June 2023 today or tomorrow, as per media reports. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their ICMAI CMA results on the official website: icmai.in.

They have to use their login credentials to download the exam marksheet online. CMA HP Pappan in a tweet informed that the request of students to declare the CMA foundation results before August 10 will be fulfilled.

Tweet of CMA HP Pappan

He tweeted, “With @CmaRakeshSingh Sir always @ICAICMA dearest ones suggested President & team Council to declare results of Foundation Course at least 3 days before 10th August to ensure admission to CMA Main Course.” Check tweet below:

How To Check ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2023?

To check the CMA foundation result for June session, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know complete details:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link stating: Result from the tab

Step 3: On the new page click on the link for CMA June 2023 Foundation results

Step 4: Click on the - press release option to check the list of complete pass candidates.

Step 5: Further, login and check the result - online result and enter the CMA Foundation identification number

Step 6: Click on the link: View Result and download it

ICMAI CMA Marking Scheme

According to the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer. The exam included 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and a total aggregate of 50% in all the papers to pass the exam.

