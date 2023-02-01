ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Check Revised Schedule and Applications at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the last date to apply for the ICMAI CMA June examinations 2023. As per the official notification released on the official website, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination registration form will be available till February 10, 2023. Interested candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 exams to get admission into various programmes i.e. Foundation, Intermediate and Final, can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- icmai.in

As per the recent updates, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 Foundation exam is scheduled to be held in a home-based online mode, however, the Intermediate and the Final exam will be held in an offline mode.

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required for ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration process?

Those interested candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination must keep the mentioned documents ready before filling out the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration form.

Class 10th Marksheet (Attested Copy)

Class 12th Marksheet (Attested Copy)

Three Passport size photographs of the candidate

Attested copy of the degree

How to Apply for ICMAI CMA June 2023?

Candidates appearing for the ICMAI CMA (Certified Management Accountant) exam for the June session can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit ICMAI's official website- icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, select the course as per your choice i.e. foundation, intermediate or final

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details and then click on the register

Step 5: Login using the details and fill in the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration form

Step 6: Now, upload all the valid documents as mentioned in the application form

Step 7: Make the payment of the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application fee

Step 8: The ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Step 9: Take a few printouts of the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration form for further use

