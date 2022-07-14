ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the result of ICSE Class 10 exam 2022 soon. As per media reports, it is expected that ICSE 10th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow on 15th July in online mode. Once announced, students can download the ICSE 10th result and scorecard from the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Students will be able to download the ICSE 10th result in online mode by using roll number and date of birth. . It is to be noted that ICSE Class 10th semester 2 results 2022 will be sent to the respective schools for all students. The schools can access CISCE 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.

When Will ICSE 10th Result 2022 Be Declared?

According to the latest details, approximately a lakh students appeared for the ICSE 10th exams 2022 Semester 2 this year. Going as per media reports, it is expected that ICSE 10th result will be announced tomorrow on 15th July 2022. However, there has been no official updates regarding the same.

As per the general trends, before the announcement of the ICSE 10th result, the board releases a notification stating the time and date for the same on the official website. The board were held in two-semester, so the final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semester - semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.

Where To Check ICSE 10th Result 2022?

The students will be able to check the CISCSE 10th result from the official website - cisce.org. Apart from this website, the ICSE 10th result will also be available on these websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and results.nic.in. ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 results 2022 will also be sent to schools for all students. The school heads will then be able to download these results and share them with students.

When was the ICSE 10th Exam Held?

This year, the CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 board exam for the 2nd semester from 25th April to 20th May 2022. The examination started with the English Language - English Paper 1 and ended with the Commercial Studies subject paper.

