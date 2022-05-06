ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Hindi Exam 2022, Get Question Paper and Exam Analysis Here

ICSE Semester 2: Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) conducted the Class 10 Semester 2 Hindi examinations across the designated exam centres today. With the exams concluded students are ardently awaiting the release of answer keys for them to cross check their performance in the examinations. Students must note that the ICSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Answer key will be made available on this page soon.

According to the time-table released on the official website, the ICSE Semester 2 class 10 Hindi examinations were conducted from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The ICSE Sem 2 Hindi exams were conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours for a total of 40 marks with 10 minutes provided for students to read the question paper.

ICSE Hindi Semester 2 Question Paper PDF and Answer Key 2022 (Objective Questions) - Direct Link (Available Soon)

ICSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Analysis

The ICSE class 10 Semester 2 Hindi examination was successfully completed today. Students can check here the expected question paper details for the Hindi examination based on the specimen paper released by the board.

According to the specimen paper issued, the ICSE Semester 2 class 10 Hindi question paper had two sections. Section A as per the ICSE Hindi Semester 2 Specimen paper Section A and B were divided equally for 20 marks each. The questions were with internal choices.

According to the specimen paper provided, students are required to attempt all the questions provided in Section 1 of the exam question paper while only four questions need to be attempted from Section B.

Candidates can keep checking this page to get student reviews and exam analysis of the hindi examination conducted.

The Exam analysis and review posted here is based on the inputs provided by educators and students and Jagran Josh does not take responsibility for the reviews given