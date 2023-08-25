ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Out for June Session, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the ICSI CS executive exam today: August 25, 2023, in online mode. As per the official notice, the examination authority released the results at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the June session exams can check their respective scores from the official websites - icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net.

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window. Along with the announcement of the results, the examination authority will also release the subject-wise break-up of marks of the candidates individually.

ICSI CS June Result 2023 Date

Candidates can check the release date of the ICSI CS executive results in the table mentioned below:

Programme name Release date Executive result for June session exams August 25, 2023

CS Executive June Result 2023 Login Window

Candidates can check the image of the result login window given below:

Login credentials required to check the ICSI CS Executive result 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards.

Roll number

Registration number

How to download the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 online?

The ICSI CS executive June exam result 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check their scores.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of ICSI CS - icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the executive result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login details as asked

Step 4: The CS Executive results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the ICSI CS executive result for further reference

