IGNOU Introduces 4 PG Diploma Courses in Management, Check Details Here

IGNOU PG Diploma Courses: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced 4 postgraduate diploma courses. These include human resource management (PGDHRM), financial management (PGDFM), marketing management (PGDMM), and operations management (PGDOM). Those who are interested can apply for admission on the official website i.e.ignou.ac.in till January 31, 2023.

Candidates are required to have a graduate degree in chartered accountancy, cost accounting, or company secretaryship with at least 50% percent marks in the general category and 45% marks in the reserved category to be eligible to apply for admission.

IGNOU Commences MBA Admission 2023

Apart from this, IGNOU has also started admission to master of business administration (MBA) programmes for January 2023 session. The 7 MBA programmes are- MBA (online distance learning mode), MBA in banking and finance, human resource management, marketing management, operations management, financial management, and MBA online.

Those willing to take admission to IGNOU MBA Programmes must have 50 % marks for the general category or 45% for the reserved category without appearing for any entrance test.

Characteristics of PG Diploma and MBA Courses

Candidates will have flexible entry and exit for admission in both January and July academic cycles and term-end examinations in June and December.

The programmes have affordable fees and a choice of five specialisations (HRM, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations Management, and Services Management)

The university offers multimedia-based teaching-learning. It uses modern technologies and provides satellite-based studies.

Students are provided with supplementary study materials such as podcast lessons, audiobooks of the courses, and exclusive Swyamprabha channel-based live interactive counseling cum lectures.

Students are free to select the study center, examination center, and examination session as per their choice

Students are provided with learner support services in both online and offline modes.

The courses are recognized and approved by regulatory bodies such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers alumni-based and placement assistance.

