IGNOU MBA 2022 Registrations Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU MBA Registrations 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU 2022 MBA Admission application process today. Students who are yet to apply for IGNOU MBA programmes can visit the official website the university to complete the registration and application process.

The IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates applying for IGNOU 2022 must also refer to the eligibility criteria before completing the registrations.

IGNOU MBA Registrations 2022 - Direct Link

IGNOU MBA 2022 Eligibility Criteria

According to the information provided by officials, candidates applying for the IGNOU MBA programme must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in the graduation course while students from the reserved category must have secured a minimum of 45% marks.

IGNOU MBA 2022 Registrations

The link for students to register for IGNOU MBA 2022 is available on the official website. To apply for the programme eligible students need to first visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link available. After entering the details in the registration link, students will be able to fill and submit the IGNOU MBA 2022 online application form.

When submitting the application form candidates are also required to submit the IGNOU MBA 2022 application fee through the fee payment gateway link provided.

Documents to be submitted when applying for MBA

When applying for IGNOU MBA 2022 programme candidates are also required to submit the set of documents that has to be uploaded when filling out the application form. The list of documents required to be submitted is provided below.

Candidate Photograph

Signature

Birth Certificate

Class 10/ 12 Marksheet

Graduation Certificate

Work Experience Certificate

