    IGNOU MBA 2022 Registrations Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU 2022 MBA Admission application process today. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the registration process.

    Updated: Sep 30, 2022 12:01 IST
    IGNOU 2022 MBA Registrations
    IGNOU 2022 MBA Registrations

    IGNOU MBA Registrations 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU 2022 MBA Admission application process today. Students who are yet to apply for IGNOU MBA programmes can visit the official website the university to complete the registration and application process. 

    The IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates applying for IGNOU 2022 must also refer to the eligibility criteria before completing the registrations. 

    IGNOU MBA Registrations 2022 - Direct Link

    IGNOU MBA 2022 Eligibility Criteria

    According to the information provided by officials, candidates applying for the IGNOU MBA programme must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in the graduation course while students from the reserved category must have secured a minimum of 45% marks.

    IGNOU MBA 2022 Registrations

    The link for students to register for IGNOU MBA 2022 is available on the official website. To apply for the programme eligible students need to first visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link available. After entering the details in the registration link, students will be able to fill and submit the IGNOU MBA 2022 online application form. 

    When submitting the application form candidates are also required to submit the IGNOU MBA 2022 application fee through the fee payment gateway link provided. 

    Documents to be submitted when applying for MBA

    When applying for IGNOU MBA 2022 programme candidates are also required to submit the set of documents that has to be uploaded when filling out the application form. The list of documents required to be submitted is provided below.

    • Candidate Photograph
    • Signature
    • Birth Certificate
    • Class 10/ 12 Marksheet
    • Graduation Certificate
    • Work Experience Certificate

    Also Read: GATE 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories