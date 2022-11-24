IIFT MBA 2023: Application Window Close Today, Apply at iift.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will be closing the IIFT MBA 2023 exam registrations today - November 24, 2022. As per the schedule for the application process which was recently revised, the IIFT MBA 2022 Applications 2023 will be available until November 24, 2022. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the IIFT MBA 2023 exams can complete the registration and application process through the link available here.

IIFT MBA 2023 exams will be conducted on December 18, 2022. A correction window will also be opened by the National Testing Agency for candidates to make any changes to the applications. The window for students to make the changes in the IIFT MBA 2023 application form will be open between November 26 to 30, 3033.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registration window is available on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for the IIFT MBA 2023 exams is also available here.

IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations - Click Here

IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations - Steps to apply

The IIFT MBA 2023 Registration and Application Process is conducted online. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examinations can visit the official website of IIFT MBA to register for the entrance exam, Candidates can also follow the steps available here to apply for the entrance test.

Step 1: Visit the NTA IIFT MBA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the IIFT MBA Registration window 2023

Step 3: Enter all required details in the IIFT MBA Registration link

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials to apply

Step 5: Enter the details in the online application form

Step 6: Enter all details in the online application form and upload the required documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

IIFT MBA Correction Window 2022

The IIFT MBA 2023 Application Correction window is for those candidates who have made mistakes in the applications and need to make changes before the admit card is released. Candidates must note that a certain fields on the applications will remain non-editable. The information given in the applications will also be mentioned on the admit card for the entrance exam.

Also Read: AILET 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Check Hall Ticket Details Here