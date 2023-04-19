IIMC Admission 2023 Registration for 5-year PG Course Ends Today, Apply Here

IIMC Admission 2023: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the IIMC Delhi registrations for 5-year PG courses today i.e. April 19, 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to take admission to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication must apply on the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide extensions.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited university in order to be considered for admission to IIMC Delhi. Aspirants must be less than 25 years of age. The upper age restriction is currently fixed at 28 years for OBC candidates and 30 years for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

IIMC Admission 2023-24 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

The authorities will conduct the entrance test for admission to various courses. These include-

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Hindi Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in English Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Digital Media.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Radio & TV Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Advertising and Public Relations.

IIMC Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IIMC Admission 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for 5-year PG courses on the official website of IIMC. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

Also Read: AP ICET Registration 2023 Without Late Fee Ends Today, Check Schedule Here