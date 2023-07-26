IIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Bags 1st Rank is Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges; Check Complete List

IIRF Rankings 2023: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework, IIRF Rankings 2023 has been issued. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has bagged the top position in the government engineering colleges. It is followed by IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay among others. Apart from this, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani has topped the list from private institutions. Engineering aspirants can consider these rankings before choosing a top institution for themselves. They can check out the top as well as the last rankers here.

IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of best-ranked govt institutions below:

Rank Institute Location 1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati 6 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Roorkee 8 Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi 9 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Hyderabad 10 Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Private Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of best-ranked private institutions below:

Rank Institute Location 1 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Pilani, Rajasthan 2 Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology Gandhinagar 3 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore, Tamil Nadu 4 Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra Mesra 5 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala, Punjab 6 RV College of Engineering Bengaluru 7 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai 8 BMS College of Engineering Bengaluru 9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal 10 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

