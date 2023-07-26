IIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Bags 1st Rank is Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges; Check Complete List

IIRF Rankings 2023: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework, IIRF Rankings 2023 has been issued. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has bagged the top position in the government engineering colleges. It is followed by IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay among others. Apart from this, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani has topped the list from private institutions. Engineering aspirants can consider these rankings before choosing a top institution for themselves. They can check out the top as well as the last rankers here.
IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges in India
Check out the list of best-ranked govt institutions below:
|
Rank
|
Institute
|
Location
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Mumbai
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Delhi
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Chennai
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Kharagpur
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Guwahati
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Kanpur
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
|
Roorkee
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Technology BHU
|
Varanasi
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
10
|
Institute of Chemical Technology
|
Mumbai
IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Private Engineering Colleges in India
Check out the list of best-ranked private institutions below:
|
Rank
|
Institute
|
Location
|
1
|
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
|
Pilani, Rajasthan
|
2
|
Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology
|
Gandhinagar
|
3
|
Vellore Institute of Technology
|
Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|
4
|
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra
|
Mesra
|
5
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
Patiala, Punjab
|
6
|
RV College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
7
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
Chennai
|
8
|
BMS College of Engineering
|
Bengaluru
|
9
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|
Manipal
|
10
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
