  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Bags 1st Rank is Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges; Check Complete List

IIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Bags 1st Rank is Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges; Check Complete List

IIRF Rankings 2023: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its rankings for 2023. IIT Bombay has been ranked the top government engineering college in India, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 26, 2023 16:56 IST
IIRF Rankings 2023
IIRF Rankings 2023

IIRF Rankings 2023: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework, IIRF Rankings 2023 has been issued. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has bagged the top position in the government engineering colleges. It is followed by IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay among others. Apart from this, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani has topped the list from private institutions. Engineering aspirants can consider these rankings before choosing a top institution for themselves. They can check out the top as well as the last rankers here.

IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Government Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of best-ranked govt institutions below:

Rank

Institute

Location

1

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Mumbai

2

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Delhi

3

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Chennai

4

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Kharagpur

5

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Guwahati

6

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Kanpur

7

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Roorkee

8

Indian Institute of Technology BHU

Varanasi

9

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Hyderabad

10

Institute of Chemical Technology

Mumbai

IIRF Rankings 2023: List of Top 10 Private Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of best-ranked private institutions below:

Rank

Institute

Location

1

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Pilani, Rajasthan

2

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology

Gandhinagar

3

Vellore Institute of Technology

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

4

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

Mesra

5

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Patiala, Punjab

6

RV College of Engineering

Bengaluru

7

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

8

BMS College of Engineering

Bengaluru

9

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal

10

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Also Read: DU B.Tech Admission 2023, Application Correction Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023