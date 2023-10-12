IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2023 Ongoing; Apply at iitg.ac.in

  1. Home
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2023 are ongoing. Interested candidates who also match the eligibility requirements can apply at iitg.ac.in. Check who can apply here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 18:35 IST
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar has begun Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) registrations. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: iitg.ac.in. It is advisable to register before the last date: October 30, 2023, by 5.00 PM as no further registrations may be provided. 

The official notice reads, "Applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to PhD programmes in all Academic Divisions (Departments/Schools/Centres). Applications are to be submitted online through the Application Portal. For details of the programme and application process, please refer to the respective menu items (on the top). Admission Notifications → PhD, Dec 2023.’’

IITG PhD Admissions 2023

Click Here

Who Can Apply for IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2023?

In order to take admission to the Ph.D. Programme, a candidate must have either a Master’s degree or a Four-year Bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline as specified in the following table. 

The following Cumulative Performance Index (CPI)/Marks criteria in respective qualifying degrees will be applicable:

  • Master’s Degree: 6.0 on a 10-point scale (or 60% of marks)
  • Four-year Bachelor’s Degree: 7.0 on 10-point scale (or 70% of marks)

How to Apply for IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2023?

Candidates can through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application portal

Step 3: Now, click on the register tab and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

