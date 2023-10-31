IIT JAM 2024 Correction Window Opens on Nov 20; Check Dates Here

IIT JAM 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will open the Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2024 modification window on November 20, 2023. Applicants will be able to make corrections(if necessary) in the application form.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters programs (JAM 2024) applications are examined by IIT Madras to confirm the information submitted by the applicants. If there are any errors in the application, the candidate will be notified via SMS to their registered email address and mobile number. And then, candidates have to rectify the errors.

An application for JAM 2024 will have its status updated following receipt and reexamination.“Failing to rectify the defects within the stipulated time can lead to the rejection of the application,” the examination authority said.

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card

JAM 2024 will be held on February 11, 2024, for over 3,000 seats in PG programmes to grant admissions at 21 IITs (for the academic year 2024-25). The authorities will issue the IIT JAM 2024 admit card on January 8, 2024.

JAM 2024 will be conducted for 7 subjects- biotechnology, economics, mathematical statistics, chemistry, geology, mathematics, and physics An All India Rank will be given to all candidates based on tier performance for each paper.

IIT JAM 2024 Tie-Breaking Criteria

Check out the rules to break ties below:

Candidates with less negative marks will be given a seat if there is a tie.

If the tie continues, it will be settled using the marks earned from multiple-choice questions (MSQ) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

If it still persists, the elder contender will take the seat.

Candidates who meet the requirements can download the JAM 2024 Scorecard, which displays their AIR and mark, from the JAM 2024 website between April 02, 2024, and July 31, 2024.

