IIT JAM 2024 Registration Dates Extended, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

JAM 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the last date for students to submit their registrations for the IIT JAM 2024 exams. As per the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit their JAM 2034 applications is October 24, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to complete their JAM 2024 registration and application was October 13, 2023.

Students yet to submit their JAM 2024 registration and application process can visit the official website. Those registering fresh for the entrance exam need to make sure that they enter all required details in the registration and application form.

JAM 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Students can also complete the registration and application process through the link given here.

JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here

IIT JAM 2024 Registration Process

The JAM 2024 registration and application process has been extended to October 20, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications can visit the official website or follow the steps given below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the JAM 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the applications

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the application link

Step 6: Submit the JAM 2024 application fee and click on the final submission link

IIT JAM 2024 Details to be Filled for Registrations

Students applying for the JAM 2024 exams need to fill in the following details when registering for the entrance exam.

Candidate name

Email id

Mobile number

Password

Also Read: UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Today, Get Direct Link Here