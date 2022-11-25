IIT Madras Starts Admission for BS Programme 2023, Check Details Here

IIT Madras BS Programme 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has started the admission process for the January 2023 batch of the BS programme in Data Science and Applications. Those who are willing to take admission in IIT Madras BS programme can visit the official website i.e. onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. Candidates must submit the application before the deadline i.e. January 15, 2023. The BS programme in Data Science and Applications entrance exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

Candidates from all over the world can opt for BS programme in Data Science and Applications at IIT Madras since the classes will be conducted in online mode. However, the entrance examination will be held in offline mode. Through BS programme, students will get admission into IIT without passing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

IIT Madras BS in Data Science and Applications Admission Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who are Eligible for the IIT Madras BS Programme 2023?

Those candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent can apply for the programme notwithstanding the age or academic background they possess. Moreover, candidates who have given their class 11th exams can also apply irrespective of their group, stream, or board. They can join the programme after finishing class 12th.

About Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree in Data Science and Applications

The BS programme was started 2 years ago. It is the world’s first 4-year Bachelor of Science degree in data science and applications. Those who have done a diploma in BS programme have already received internships at reputed companies. These include- Ford Analytics, KPMG, Aditya Birla, Renault Nissan, Vunet, Buckman Asia Pacific, Reliance Jio, etc.

“The institute is actively interacting with various industries for placement and internship opportunities. The team has met with more than 100 companies from various parts of the country who are eager to recruit students from this programme”, the IIT Madras release stated.

Also Read: IIM Raipur, SHRM, and Veranda Collaborates To Launch Master’s Degree in HR Management