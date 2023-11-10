INI CET Result 2024 Releases Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

INI CET Result 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET tomorrow: November 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET results 2024 for the January session will be uploaded in PDF format. Candidates must note that the results will not be sent to individual candidates rather, they will have to download it from the official site of AIIMS.

INI CET Result 2024: Check Past Year Trends

Check out the last year's result trend below:

Year Exam conducted Result Date INI CET 2024 January session November 5, 2023 November 11, 2023 (tentative) INI CET 2023 July session May 7, 2023 May 13, 2023 INI CET 2023 January session November 13, 2022 November 19, 2022 INI CET 2022 July Session May 8, 2022 May 14, 2022

How to Check INI CET Results 2024?

Candidates can go through the following steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on INI CET results from the notification bar

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: INI CET Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on INI CET Result 2024

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results will be published in the form of a merit list. The result PDF contains important information such as roll number, category, category rank, all-India rank, and percentile scores. Those who meet the minimum cut-off criteria will be declared pass.

INI CET 2024: Minimum Qualifying Cut-off 2023

Check out the passing percentage below:

Category Qualifying Cut-off General 50% Reserved 45%

Also Read: NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today; Know How to Challenge Here