INI CET Result 2024 Releases Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

INI CET results 2024 will be out tomorrow: November 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 13:16 IST
INI CET Result 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET tomorrow: November 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET results 2024 for the January session will be uploaded in PDF format. Candidates must note that the results will not be sent to individual candidates rather, they will have to download it from the official site of AIIMS.

INI CET Result 2024: Check Past Year Trends

Check out the last year's result trend below:

Year

Exam conducted

Result Date

INI CET 2024 January session

November 5, 2023

November 11, 2023 (tentative)

INI CET 2023 July session

May 7, 2023

May 13, 2023

INI CET 2023 January session

November 13, 2022

November 19, 2022

INI CET 2022 July Session

May 8, 2022

May 14, 2022

How to Check INI CET Results 2024?

Candidates can go through the following steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on INI CET results from the notification bar

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: INI CET Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on INI CET Result 2024

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results will be published in the form of a merit list. The result PDF contains important information such as roll number, category, category rank, all-India rank, and percentile scores. Those who meet the minimum cut-off criteria will be declared pass. 

INI CET 2024: Minimum Qualifying Cut-off 2023

Check out the passing percentage below:

Category

Qualifying Cut-off

General

50%

Reserved 

45%

