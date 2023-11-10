INI CET Result 2024 Releases Tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

INI CET Result 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET tomorrow: November 11, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.
INI CET results 2024 for the January session will be uploaded in PDF format. Candidates must note that the results will not be sent to individual candidates rather, they will have to download it from the official site of AIIMS.
INI CET Result 2024: Check Past Year Trends
Check out the last year's result trend below:
|
Year
|
Exam conducted
|
Result Date
|
INI CET 2024 January session
|
November 5, 2023
|
November 11, 2023 (tentative)
|
INI CET 2023 July session
|
May 7, 2023
|
May 13, 2023
|
INI CET 2023 January session
|
November 13, 2022
|
November 19, 2022
|
INI CET 2022 July Session
|
May 8, 2022
|
May 14, 2022
How to Check INI CET Results 2024?
Candidates can go through the following steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on INI CET results from the notification bar
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: INI CET Results 2024 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the results
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Details Mentioned on INI CET Result 2024
AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results will be published in the form of a merit list. The result PDF contains important information such as roll number, category, category rank, all-India rank, and percentile scores. Those who meet the minimum cut-off criteria will be declared pass.
INI CET 2024: Minimum Qualifying Cut-off 2023
Check out the passing percentage below:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Cut-off
|
General
|
50%
|
Reserved
|
45%
