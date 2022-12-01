ISC Datesheet 2023 (OUT): Check CISCE Class 12 Time Table at cisce.org, Get Direct Link Here

ISC 12th Time Table 2023: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ISC class 12 Exam Time Table 2023. Candidates appearing for the class 12 ICSE exams can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule. As per the dates given, the ISC 12th Exams will begin on February 27, 2023, and will conclude on March 29, 2023.

The ISC 12th exams will be conducted for a duration of two to three hours based on the subjects appearing. While some of the exams will begin at 11 AM, others are scheduled for 9 AM. Students appearing for the ISC 12th exams are advised to cross-check the timings on the timetable.

ISC Class 12 Timetable is available on the official website - cisce.org. Candidates can click on the link given below to check the CISCE 12th Exam Time Table 2023.

ISC 12th Time Table 2023 - Click Here

ISC 12th Exam Time Table 2023

Date Subject February 27, 2023 English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1 March 1, 2023 Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2 March 3, 2023 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) March 4, 2023 Art Paper 1 (Still Life) March 6, 2023 History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1 March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 11, 2023 Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) March 13 , 2023 Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2 March 14, 2023 Environmental Science (Group II Elective) March 15, 2023 Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan March 17, 2023 Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1 March 18, 2023 Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) March 20, 2023 Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 March 21, 2023 Economics (Group II Elective) March 23, 2023 (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications March 24, 2023 French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective) March 25, 2023 Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) March 27, 2023 Hindi March 29 , 2023 Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3

ISC 12th Exam Details 2023

The ISC class 12 Exams 2023 will be conducted across the various exam centres. Candidates will be intimated of the Class 12 exam centres in their ISC 12th Admit Card 2023.

The Admit Card will include the candidate's details, exam schedule, exam centre information and instructions for the exam day. Students appearing for the ISC 12th exams are advised to cross-check all relevant details mentioned on the ISC 12th Admit Card before reaching the exam centre.

The ISC 12th Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exams along with other exam stationery.

