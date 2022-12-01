ICSE, ISC Datesheet 2023: CICSE To Release Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Soon at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Datesheet 2023: Going as per media reports, it is expected that Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 datesheet soon. As per past trends, the ICSE and ISC exam dates 2023 are usually released together. Once released, students can check and download the subject-wise ICSE, ISC time table PDF at cisce.org. Apart from this, students will also get the CISCE class 10, 12 datesheet 2023 from their respective schools.

The timetable of ICSE, ISC will include the time, date and subjects for which the exam will be conducted. Also, it will have some important guidelines to be followed during the CISCE board exams 2023. As per updates, the ICSE, ISC board exams will commence in February 2023. However, the complete notice regarding the same is still awaited.

How To Download ICSE, ISC Datesheet 2023?

ICSE 10th and ISC 12th time table 2022 will include the exam dates, timings, general instructions and other important details. Students can go through the steps to know how to download ICSE, ISC Datesheet 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org.

2nd Step - Go to the - Notice Board section.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on the link - Time Table of ICSE Year 2023 Examination or Time Table of ISC Year 2023 Examination.

4th Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th time table 2023 pdf.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates 2023

The ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th board exam 2023 date sheet is not yet released. Last year the ICSE ISC board exams were held in April due to the pertaining COVID-19 situation. However, this year students can expect the CISCE Board exam to begin in the last week of February 2023. However, an official confirmation is yet to be released. Also, earlier, CISCE announced that in 2023, exams for the classes 10th and 12th will be conducted only once in a year. The official notice regarding this can be checked at cisce.org.

