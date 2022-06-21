    Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites to Check JAC Class 12 Result Link Here

    Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022. Students can check the results through the link which will be made available here.

     

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 15:38 IST
    JAC 12th Science Results 2022
    JAC 12th Science Results 2022

    JAC 12th Science Results 2022: Jharkhand Education Minister has announced the class 12 Sience stream results 2022. The link for students to check the results is now active on this page. According to the information provided by the minister a total of 60.04% students wualified with first division while 33.03% passed in second division and 6.03% students passed in third division. Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th examinations can check the results for the class 12 science stream through the link provided here. 

    JAC Image

    Updated as on June 21, 2022 @  3:12 PM

    Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the class 12 Science Results on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared and are awaiting the declaration of the Jharkhand 12th Results 2022 can now visit the official website of JAC to check the results.  Students must note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Academic Council class 12 Results 2022 is also available here. Candidates can use the login credentials to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

    Updated as on June 21, 2022 @ 2:53 PM

    Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi will be declaring the Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022 on the official website today. It is likely that the JAC 12th Science Results 2022 will be announced in a press conference by 12 Noon after which the result link will be made live. According to media reports, the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 will be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the same through the link provided on the official website. 

    As per the trends followed by the board, the JAC 12th Science Results 2022 will be announced in an official press conference following which the link which will be made live on the website. To check the JAC 12th Science Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th registration number in the result link given. The JAC 12th Science results 2022 will be available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also check the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 through the direct link provided below.

    List of websites to check JAC 12th Results 2022

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • jac.nic.in

    Alternative Link to check JAC 12th Results 2022

    • jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com
    • results.jagranjosh.com

    How to check JAC 12th Results 2022 on Jagran josh

    Jharkhand Board 12th Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board after the press conference is conducted by officials. Candidates must note that the JAC 12th Results will also be available on Jagran Josh. students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Board - JAC official website

    Step 2: Click on the JAC 12th Science Result link provided

    Step 3: Enter the JAC 12th Registration Number and Password in the link provided

    Step 4: The JAC 12th Science results 2022 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Science Results 2022 food further reference

    Related Stories