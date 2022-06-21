JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 LIVE (OUT): Check Direct Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science Result Link Here

21 Jun 03:13 PM JAC 10th Result 2022 OUT, Check Here

21 Jun 04:24 PM Kodarma District Recorded Highest Pass Percentage in JAC Intermediate The overall pass percentage in Class 12 Science results from Kodarma is 97.64 per cent.

21 Jun 04:20 PM 147 Students In Top 10 in JAC 10th result As many as 147 students have been placed in the top 10 ranks in Jharkhand 2022 Class 10.

21 Jun 03:51 PM Check JAC 10th Last Five Year's Comparative Data Students can check here JAC Matric class 10th results data for the last five year's data -

21 Jun 03:34 PM JAC 10th Category-Wise Result 2022 The board has announced the category-wise JAC 10th result 2022. Check the image below for more details -

21 Jun 03:27 PM 95.60 percent students pass in Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 The Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 has been announced and as per media reports, 95.605 students have passed in the exam.

21 Jun 03:25 PM JAC Class 10, 12 Result Link Active As per updates, the Jharkhand result link for class 10th and 12th Science has been made active at jacresults.com. Check the image below

21 Jun 03:20 PM Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022 Statistics As per updates, the board also released the Jharkhand 12th result statistics for Science stream. They can check the data below - Total number of students appeared: 66,000

Total number of students with first division - 54,768

Total number of students with second division: 5,117

Total number of students with third division: 13

21 Jun 03:17 PM 5,117 In 2nd Division in Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2022 As many as 5,117 students have been placed in 2nd division in Science Class 12th result 2022.

21 Jun 03:16 PM 54,768 Students Got 1st Division in JAC 12th Science As many as 54,768 students have got the first division in Class 12th inter Science result.

21 Jun 03:11 PM Has Jharkhand 10th and 12th Science Result 2022 Declared? Yes, as per reports, the Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 and JAC Intermediate results 2022 for Science stream has been announced. Along with the declaration of result, the board has announced the JAC result statistics.

21 Jun 03:09 PM JAC 10th result 2022 statistics As per reports, the board has released the JAC 10th result statistics, check details below - Total number of students pass: 3,73,893

Total number of students with first division- 2,25,845

Total number of students with second division - 1,24,000

Total number of students with third division - 23,524

21 Jun 03:07 PM 91.47 percent Students pass in JAC 12th Science Results 2022 Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC 12th result today, overall pass percentage of JAC inter science result is 91.47%.

21 Jun 03:06 PM JAC 10th result 2022 announced Over 3,73,893 students passed in JAC Class 10th exam 2022. They can check their results at jacresults.com as well as on this page.

21 Jun 02:57 PM JAC Result 2022 Announced in Press Conference As per updates, the board has announced the class 10th and 12th Science result 2022 in a press conference.

21 Jun 02:52 PM JAC board result 2022 official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in not working As per recent updates, the Class 12, 10 official website is showing error, the JAC website says, 'Server is busy'. Check image below -

21 Jun 02:47 PM Websites to check JAC result 2022 class 10th, 12th Students can check these websites to get Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2022, Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2022: jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in



21 Jun 02:43 PM Press Conference Starts for JAC 10th and 12th Science Result Announcement 2022 As per reports, the press conference has started. Now, it is expected that the board will soon declare the JAC 10th and Jharkhand 12th Science result 2022.

21 Jun 02:42 PM What is the minimum pass marks in Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science Result 2022? To get a pass certificate from Jharkhand Board, the students have to score a minimum 33% marks in JAC 10th and 12th Science exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

21 Jun 02:38 PM How To Check Jharkhand Class 10 2022 result via SMS? As per reports, students might get the facility to check their JAC Matric result via SMS. To do so, they need to follow the steps below - Type JHA10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

RESULT<space>JAC10<space>RollCode + RollNumber<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

JAC 10th Result 2022 will be sent through SMS on the same number.

21 Jun 02:36 PM What details will be mentioned on Jharkhand Matric 10th Result Marksheet? The JAC 10th Result 2022 will carry details such as Students’ name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status among others. Students must also take a printout of the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 until the original documents are made available.



21 Jun 02:35 PM Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science Result Shortly The Jharkhand board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be announced shortly by JAC. Students can check their JAC matric and intermediate results 2022 by using the login credentials at the official websites.

21 Jun 02:27 PM How many students awaits Jharkhand Intermediate results 2022? As many as 2,81,436 are awaiting for the Class 12 JAC exam results. Once announced, the same will be available on the official website as well as on this page too.

21 Jun 02:24 PM JAC 10th Result Login Window Students will be able to check their Jharkhand Matric result 2022 by using their roll number and roll code. Check the image of login window below -

21 Jun 02:23 PM Toppers List of JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 It is expected that, JAC may announce the names of Class 10th and Class 12th Science stream toppers in the result press conference. However, it is yet to confirmed.

21 Jun 02:20 PM JAC Jharkhand Result 2022 Soon for Class 10th and 12th Science To check the Jharkhand Board result 2022, the students should visit the official website of JAC, enter their roll numbers and dates of birth. The JAC 10th, 12th Science scorecards will appear on the screen.

21 Jun 02:13 PM What are the alternative websites to check Jharkhand 12th Science Result? Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi will be declaring the JAC Intermediate Science Results 2022 on the official website. There might be chances that the official website does not work, therefore, students can check their Jharkhand 12th Science results at jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also Read: Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2022 (Today): Get List of Websites to Check JAC Class 12 Result Link Here

21 Jun 02:06 PM What are the list of Websites to check JAC Class 10 Results 2022? JAC Jharkhand 10th result 2022 will be declared in a few minutes at 2:30 PM in the afternoon for the Matric Examination. Check JAC Class 10 Results online via the official website - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also Read: Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 (Shortly): Get List of Websites for JAC Class 10 Results Here

21 Jun 01:58 PM Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12th Science Result 2022 Revaluation As per updates, the re-evaluation facility will be provided by the board. Students who are not satisfied with their marks or have any doubts about checking can apply for re-evaluation for their Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science result 2022.

21 Jun 01:43 PM What To Do In case of Errors in JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Marksheet? If there is any error on the JAC 10th and 12th Science mark sheet, students should contact their schools immediately and inform the authorities about it. Further, the authorities will issue the original marksheet with rectified details.

21 Jun 01:33 PM Jharkhand Education, Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto to Announce 10th and 12th Science Results As per the updates, the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. Check tweet of students below - झारखंड शिक्षा मंत्री @Jagarnathji_mla महोदय झारखंड बोर्ड , 10वीं 12वीं के परीक्षा फल कब घोषित करेगी।#JACresults — Uttam Kumar (@uttamshaundiks) June 20, 2022

21 Jun 01:13 PM Previous Years' JAC 10th Matric Result Statistics Years Total Appeared Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 4,33,571 95.93 95.96 95.90 2020 3,85,144 75.01 74.25 75.88 2019 4,38,256 70.77 68.67 72.99 2018 4,00,000 59.1 57.29 61.79 2017 4,50,000 57.91 55 60.88

21 Jun 12:58 PM What Login credentials are required to check JAC 10th board and Intermediate Science Results? The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be announced today in online mode. Students are advised to keep these details ready - roll number and roll code. The same will be mentioned on the admit card.

21 Jun 12:46 PM What if I fail in JAC 10th, 12th Science 2022 Board exam? In case you have failed in Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science exam, then you will have the option to appear for Compartment Exams. The details regarding the same will be announced by the board. However, the students who fail in more two subjects will have to repeat the year.

21 Jun 12:24 PM Where and How to Check Jharkhand 12th Science Results 2022? Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 on the official website today.After the formal declaration of the JAC 12th Science result 2022, students can visit the website and enter their details to get their Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022. Also Read: JAC Inter Science Result 2022 (Today): Know What, Where and How to Check Jharkhand 12th Science Results Here

21 Jun 12:22 PM Previous Year's JAC 10th result 2022 Dates Years Jharkhand 10th result date 2021 29th July 2020 9th July 2019 16th May 2018 12th June 2017 30th May

21 Jun 12:19 PM What is the JAC 2022 Class 10 result time? As per reports, the Jharkhand Class 10th result will be declared at 2:30 pm in a press conference.

21 Jun 12:17 PM Previous Year’s JAC Class 12th Result Statistics Years No. of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 3,31,056 90.71 - - 2020 234363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 61.8 66 58

21 Jun 12:11 PM Where to find JAC 10th, 12th Science roll code? Jharkhand Board roll code will be mentioned on the exam admit card for class 10th and 12th respectively. Students can keep their admit card handy to check JAC Board result 2022 for Class 10 and 12th Science.

21 Jun 12:10 PM What To Do if the Jharkhand Board official website crashes? There are chances that the official website of JAC - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com might crash. In that case, students can check their JAC Matric and Jharkhand 12th Science result at Jagran Josh result websites, which are easy to access. The websites are - jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com, jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com, results.jagranjosh.com.

21 Jun 12:04 PM When and where to check JAC 10th, 12th result 2022? JAC 10th Result 2022 will be declared toda at jasresults.com. Know When, Where and How to check Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 online Here. JAC Matric Results 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed by JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato. Also Read: Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 (Today): Know When, Where and How to check JAC 10th Results 2022 online?

21 Jun 11:59 AM JAC 12th Science Result 2022 Marksheet After the announcement of Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022, students will be able to download the digital marksheet of JAC 12th Science. The original marksheet will be available with the school authorities few days after the declaration of result. Check the image of marksheet below -

21 Jun 11:47 AM JAC 10th and Jharkhand 12th Science merit list 2022 As per media reports, the JAC 10th and 12th Science merit list 2022 will be available along with the result announcement. Students will be able check their JAC Board results at 2.30 pm on the official websites.

21 Jun 11:37 AM When and where to check JAC 10th, 12th result 2022? JAC Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 and 12th science result will be announced today at 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC Class 12 result 2022 and 10th result through official website, jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

21 Jun 11:21 AM Jharkhand 10th result 2022 marksheet The marksheet of JAC Board 10th class will include student's as well as their marks details. Check below the image of Jharkhand JAC 10th result marksheet -

21 Jun 11:10 AM JAC 10th result 2022 date and time As per the updates, the Jharkhand board result 2022 Class 10 will be declared today, on 21st June at 2:30 PM.

21 Jun 10:57 AM JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2022 Passing criteria To pass in JAC 12th Science exam results 2022, students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject. Those who are not able to obtain 33% marks can appear for the compartment exam. The details regarding the same will be provided by the board, after the announcement of JAC Board result.

21 Jun 10:42 AM How To Check Jharkhand Board 10th 12th Result 2022? To check JAC Class 10th and JAC 12th Science result 2022, students will have to follow certain steps. They need to visit the official website and click on the login window. Further, they can go through the video to know complete steps -

21 Jun 10:27 AM Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 and JAC Intermediate Results Helpline Number As per reports, to deal with student's problem and other issues, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has already provided three helpline numbers from 5th February - the numbers are 7485093433, 7485093436, 7485093440.

21 Jun 10:20 AM Number of students in Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Science As many as 2,81,436 had appeared for the Class 12 JAC exam, while 3,99,010 appeared in matriculation, 10th exam, this year.

21 Jun 10:06 AM JAC 12th Result 2022 Grading System Grade Marks Range Remarks A+ 80% and Above Excellent A 60% to 80% Very Good B 45% to 60% Good C 33% to 45% Average D Below 33% Marginal

21 Jun 09:48 AM JAC 10th Results Division System Division Marks Range Distinction 75% and Above First division 60% and above Second division 45% to 60% Third division 33% to 45%

21 Jun 09:28 AM Jharkhand Board Official Website As of now, the official website of the Jharkhand Board is not working. It is expected that it will be activated once the JAC 10th and JAC 12th Science result 2022 is announced. Check below the image of official website here -

21 Jun 09:13 AM Details Mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Marksheets The marksheet of JAC Class 10th and Jharkhand 12th Science result will likely to include the following details - Name

Roll Number of students

Name of the Examination

Subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

21 Jun 09:03 AM List of Websites to check Jharkhand board 12th science and JAC 10th result 2022 After the declaration of JAC result for class 10th and 12th Science, students will have to check the on these official websites - jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

21 Jun 08:49 AM JAC Class 10th and 12th Science Login Window The result of Jharkhand 10th result and 12th Science will be announced today. Students can check their result by using their roll number and roll code. Check the login window below -

21 Jun 08:15 AM Who will announce Jharkhand 10th result 2022? The JAC 10th result 2022 will be declared by the Jharkhand school education and literacy minister Jagarnath Mahto today at 2:30 pm.

21 Jun 06:40 AM When JAC 12th Result 2022 will be declared? Along with the JAC Matric Results 2022 for Class 12 students, the Jharkhand Academic Council also plans to declare results for Intermediate Science stream students today. As per the information shared by Ranchi office of JAC, the Jharkhand 12th Science Results 2022 will be declared on 21st June 2022 at 2:30 PM. However, so far, the board has not announced dates for the declaration of Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce stream results?

21 Jun 06:22 AM How can I Check my 10th JAC Result? In order to check 10th JAC Result 2022, students will need to provide their exam roll number and roll code on the official website. These details are mentioned on the JAC Matric Admit Cards 2022 which were issued to the students prior to the examination. Therefore, students are advised to keep these ready in advance before they attempt to check Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 online.

21 Jun 06:11 AM When JAC 10th Result will be declared? The latest update coming from the Ranchi office of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) suggests that the Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 will be declared today - 21st June 2022. Along with the date, the JAC Officials have also hinted that the Matric Results will be out by afternoon, most likely by 2:30 PM in a press meet, following which students will be able to check them online via jacresults.com website.

21 Jun 06:10 AM Is JAC Board Result declared 2022? As of now the JAC has not announced any results for the annual board exams held this year. However, as per the latest update, the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 for Class 10 students and JAC Inter Science Results 2022 for Class 12 Students are expected to be announced on 21st June 2022, Tuesday @ 2:30 PM. Apart from this, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to notify the result declaration date for Jharkhand 12th Commerce and Science Results 2022. Class Expected Result Date JAC 10th Result 2022 21st June 2022 @ 2:30 PM JAC 12th Science Result 2022 21st June 2022 @ 2:30 PM JAC 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date To be Announced Yet JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 Date To be Announced Yet

20 Jun 11:48 PM JAC 10th Result 2022 Today Afternoon Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Matric Result 2022 today - 21st June 2022. JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto earlier told a news agency that JAC officials are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results and we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. Get Complete Details Here

20 Jun 11:47 PM Jharkhand Education, Literacy Minister to Declare Results Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 for Matric Exams and JAC 12th Science Result 2022 for Intermediate Class students will be declared today - 21st June 2022, Tuesday. As per latest update, State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to grace the declaration ceremony to be held in Ranchi tomorrow. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online via jacresults.com. झारखंड शिक्षा मंत्री @Jagarnathji_mla महोदय झारखंड बोर्ड , 10वीं 12वीं के परीक्षा फल कब घोषित करेगी।#JACresults — Uttam Kumar (@uttamshaundiks) June 20, 2022

20 Jun 11:43 PM JAC Result 2022 for 10th, 12th Science Results - Latest News Video Update