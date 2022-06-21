Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 (Released): Get List of Websites for JAC Class 10 Results Here

Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 OUT:

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 for the Matric Exams. Students can check their class 10th result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results has been announced at 2:30 PM via a press conference. Soon after the results are declared, students will be able to check scores at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com.

Check Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Active Now)

Check Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2022 - Direct Link (Active Now)

Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 (Shortly): Putting an end to the long wait, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022. JAC Matric Result 2022 will be declared today afternoon i.e., on 21st June at 2:30 PM for Class 10 students who have appeared for the exam held in 24th March to 20th April 2022. As per the latest update being shared from Ranchi office of JAC, the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared in a press meet to be addressed by Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. Along with announcing the results, Minister will also announce some key highlights for JAC 10th Results 2022 including pass percentage, toppers and such other details.

List of Websites to Check JAC 10th Result 2022 online

To ensure that Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 is declared on time and made available to the students quickly and easily, the JAC will publish the same on a number of websites. The Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well as jac.nic.in. However, these official websites tend to suffer from technical problems and difficulties which renders them useless when it come to checking JAC 10th Result 2022.

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

To help students overcome this problem and to ensure that they get priority access to Jharkhand 10th Result 2022, the board will declare the JAC Matric Results 2022 online on trusted education portal - jagranjosh.com. Students will be provided first access to Jharkhand 10th Class Results 2022 online on this page of jagranjosh.com. Alternatively, students can also choose to check their JAC Class 10 Results 2022 via the links provided below as well:

jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Details Required to Check Jharkhand 10th Result 2022

With the list of websites already provided above, the next important thing that students should know before checking their Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 is the details they might need to enter on the portal. With an aim to keep privacy of Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2022, the council will publish the Class 10 results behind a login window. To check individual scorecards for Jharkhand 10th Result 2022, students will need their individual to provide their exam roll number and exam roll code on the website. After entering these details, candidates will be able download Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 scorecard with subject-wise marks and other details mentioned on it.

