Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 (Today): Know JAC 10th Result Time, How to Check Here

JAC 10th Result 2022 will be published here today. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page to get priority access to Jharkhand 10th Results 2022.
JAC 10th Result 2022 Today: The day of declaration of JAC Jharkhand 10th result 2022 is finally here. Today, students will be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work when the Jharkhand Board 10th result 2022 is announced. The Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 10 students who appeared in the exam. The Board released an official notification announcing the declaration of JAC Class 10 results 2022 today. The JAC Class 10 result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only owing to the prevalent situation. When announced, students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC. Alternatively, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Class 10 Class 10 result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.
Updated as on: 21st June 2020 @ 5:30 AM
JAC Class 10th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 by May. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board class 10 exams 2022 will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of the board- jacresults.com. Candidates will be required to enter the JAC 10th Registration number in the link provided. A direct link to check the JAC 10th results will also be provided here as soon as the results are declared on the official website.
JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
|
Exam
|
Class 10
|
Exam level
|
State school level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number
JAC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time
According to the tentative schedule available, the Jharkhand board 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2022 while the results of the board exams will be declared by May 2022. Students appearing for the Jharkhand board class 10 results 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the declaration of the results.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Jharkhand 10th Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
JAC 10th Results 2022
|
May 2022
How To Check Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
Jharkhand Academic Council will first be announcing the Class 10 results of the candidates in a press conference after which the result link will be made live on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the Jharkhand 10th results 2022 by clicking the link provided online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the JAC Matric Results 2022.
Where to Check JAC 10th Result 2022
JAC class 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Students will also be able to check the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 by clicking on the direct link provided on this page. Students can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the Jharkhand Board class 10 Results 2022.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board
Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link
Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
How To Check Jharkhand Board class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?
Students will also be able to check the JAC Matric results via SMS. Candidates can check their Jharkhand board class 10 results 2022 by sending their class 10 registration details in the prescribed format to the SMS number provided. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022.
What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Result 2022?
When checking the Jharkhand Board class 10 Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the required details in the result sheet provided online. Candidates in case of any change in the details are required to connect with the respective authorities to make the necessary changes.
The list of details mentioned on the JAC 10th Results is provided below.
Jharkhand Board class 10 Results Statistics
Jharkhand Board 10th result statistics will give students the details of how the students fared in the Class 10 board examinations. The overall performance of the JAC 10th students will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the Jharkhand board class 10 students. To get an idea of the performance of the board in the previous years students can check the table provided below.
Jharkhand Board class 10 Result Statistics 2021
|
Contents
|
Numbers
|
Total number of students registered for the exam
|
4,33,571
|
Total number of students passed in the JAC 10th board exams 2021
|
4,15,924
|
Overall passing percentage in JAC 10th result
|
95.93%
|
Number of students who secured 1st division
|
2,70,931
|
Number of students who secured 2nd division
|
1,33,924
|
Number of students who passed with 3rd division
|
11,069
JAC Class 10 Results - Overall Performance in Previous Years
|
Year
|
Appeared
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
2019
|
4,39,892
|
70.77%
|
68.67%
|
72.99%
|
2018
|
4,30,000
|
59.48%
|
57.29%
|
61.79%
|
2017
|
3,67,295
|
89%
|
88%
|
87%
|
2016
|
3,06,953
|
84.39%
|
83.71%
|
82.45%
|
2015
|
2,12,842
|
81.45%
|
80.23%
|
79.59%
What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Class 10th?
Jharkhand Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. After candidates download the online copy of the Matric results, those students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions. The class 11 JAC admissions will be conducted in the Arts, Commerce and Science stream based on the cutoff set by the schools.
The Jharkhand Board officials will also be conducting the JAC 10th scrutiny and compartmental examinations. The applications for the class 1- answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available online shortly after the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 are declared on the official website.
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result
Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the Revaluation and Scrutiny of the Class 10 answer sheets of the students who apply for the process.. In case a candidate has any doubt in the evaluation process, they can apply for the JAC 2022 Scrutiny of answer sheets. The applications will be available on the official website.
Results of JAC 10th scrutiny will also be declared on the website and the changes will be updated in the marksheets of the candidates.
Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Compartmental Exam
.JAC will conduct the class 10 Compartmental exams for the students who wish to improve their scores in the exams. The Jharkhand board 10th compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared so that the students appearing for the exams can get their results soon and complete the admission procedure.
Applications for the JAC 10th compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board.
Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022 - Toppers
Jharkhand Class 10 Toppers 2022 is the list of students who have secured the highest marks in the class 10 board exams. Along with announcing the JAC Class 10 examination results the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations. Students will be able to check the list of toppers both category and district wise on the official website.
Candidates can check below the list of students who topped the exams in 2020.
JAC 10th Toppers 2020
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Manish Kumar Katiyar
|
490
|
2
|
Kundan Kumar
|
488
|
2
|
Ayush Kumar Hind
|
488
|
2
|
Siddharth Kumar
|
488
|
3
|
Aditya Harsha
|
487
|
3
|
Jatin Raj
|
487
About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board
Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.
The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.
JAC 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 for the Matric Exams Today. Here’s what Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said about JAC Matric Results 2022 Declaration Date.
Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC Class 10 Admit Card 2022 on the official website. Respective schools can download the JAC 10th class admit card through the school login. Check complete details here.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Date Update: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 results for Kashmir Zone students soon. JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer has confirmed that JKBOSE 10th Class Results will be announced by Thursday – 17th February 2022. Get Details Here.