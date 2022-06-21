Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 (Today): Know JAC 10th Result Time, How to Check Here

JAC 10th Result 2022 Today: The day of declaration of JAC Jharkhand 10th result 2022 is finally here. Today, students will be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work when the Jharkhand Board 10th result 2022 is announced. The Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 10 students who appeared in the exam. The Board released an official notification announcing the declaration of JAC Class 10 results 2022 today. The JAC Class 10 result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only owing to the prevalent situation. When announced, students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC. Alternatively, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Class 10 Class 10 result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.

JAC Class 10th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 by May. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board class 10 exams 2022 will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of the board- jacresults.com. Candidates will be required to enter the JAC 10th Registration number in the link provided. A direct link to check the JAC 10th results will also be provided here as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 10 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

According to the tentative schedule available, the Jharkhand board 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2022 while the results of the board exams will be declared by May 2022. Students appearing for the Jharkhand board class 10 results 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the declaration of the results.

Events Dates Jharkhand 10th Exams 2022 March 2022 JAC 10th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Jharkhand Academic Council will first be announcing the Class 10 results of the candidates in a press conference after which the result link will be made live on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the Jharkhand 10th results 2022 by clicking the link provided online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the JAC Matric Results 2022.

Step 1st : Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 10 result 2022

Step 2nd : Click on the JAC 10th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd : Provide your roll number in the field provided

Step 4th : Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC 10th Result 2022

JAC class 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Students will also be able to check the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 by clicking on the direct link provided on this page. Students can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the Jharkhand Board class 10 Results 2022.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Jharkhand Board class 10 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Students will also be able to check the JAC Matric results via SMS. Candidates can check their Jharkhand board class 10 results 2022 by sending their class 10 registration details in the prescribed format to the SMS number provided. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022.

Step 1st : Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd : Enter “RESULT JAC 10 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Result 2022?

When checking the Jharkhand Board class 10 Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the required details in the result sheet provided online. Candidates in case of any change in the details are required to connect with the respective authorities to make the necessary changes.

The list of details mentioned on the JAC 10th Results is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board class 10 Results Statistics

Jharkhand Board 10th result statistics will give students the details of how the students fared in the Class 10 board examinations. The overall performance of the JAC 10th students will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the Jharkhand board class 10 students. To get an idea of the performance of the board in the previous years students can check the table provided below.

Jharkhand Board class 10 Result Statistics 2021

Contents Numbers Total number of students registered for the exam 4,33,571 Total number of students passed in the JAC 10th board exams 2021 4,15,924 Overall passing percentage in JAC 10th result 95.93% Number of students who secured 1st division 2,70,931 Number of students who secured 2nd division 1,33,924 Number of students who passed with 3rd division 11,069

JAC Class 10 Results - Overall Performance in Previous Years

Year Appeared Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage 2019 4,39,892 70.77% 68.67% 72.99% 2018 4,30,000 59.48% 57.29% 61.79% 2017 3,67,295 89% 88% 87% 2016 3,06,953 84.39% 83.71% 82.45% 2015 2,12,842 81.45% 80.23% 79.59%

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Class 10th?

Jharkhand Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. After candidates download the online copy of the Matric results, those students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions. The class 11 JAC admissions will be conducted in the Arts, Commerce and Science stream based on the cutoff set by the schools.

The Jharkhand Board officials will also be conducting the JAC 10th scrutiny and compartmental examinations. The applications for the class 1- answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available online shortly after the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 are declared on the official website.

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Academic Council will conduct the Revaluation and Scrutiny of the Class 10 answer sheets of the students who apply for the process.. In case a candidate has any doubt in the evaluation process, they can apply for the JAC 2022 Scrutiny of answer sheets. The applications will be available on the official website.

Results of JAC 10th scrutiny will also be declared on the website and the changes will be updated in the marksheets of the candidates.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Compartmental Exam

.JAC will conduct the class 10 Compartmental exams for the students who wish to improve their scores in the exams. The Jharkhand board 10th compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared so that the students appearing for the exams can get their results soon and complete the admission procedure.

Applications for the JAC 10th compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board.

Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2022 - Toppers

Jharkhand Class 10 Toppers 2022 is the list of students who have secured the highest marks in the class 10 board exams. Along with announcing the JAC Class 10 examination results the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations. Students will be able to check the list of toppers both category and district wise on the official website.

Candidates can check below the list of students who topped the exams in 2020.

JAC 10th Toppers 2020

Rank Name Marks 1 Manish Kumar Katiyar 490 2 Kundan Kumar 488 2 Ayush Kumar Hind 488 2 Siddharth Kumar 488 3 Aditya Harsha 487 3 Jatin Raj 487

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.