Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 (Announced): Know When, Where and How to check JAC 10th Results 2022 online?

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 Announced

JAC 10th Result 2022 OUT: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 for Class 10 students. Along with the Class 10 Results, the JAC has also announced Jharkhand Inter Science Results 2022 for Science stream students. As many as 3,99,010 students appeared in matriculation, 10th exam, this year. Students can check their JAC Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 online via the official website - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th (Matric) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Active Now)

JAC 10th Result 2022 Today: The wait for JAC 10th Result 2022 is coming to an end. The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the JAC Matric Result 2022 today afternoon - 21st June 2022. All those students who appeared for the JAC 10th board exams will be able to access their JAC 10th Result 2022 at 2:30 PM in the afternoon, as per the official announcement made by the exam authority. JAC Matric Results 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) President Anil Kumar Mahato on Monday. The Jharkhand Board, upon declaration of JAC Matric Result 2022, will upload the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website- jacresults.com or jac.nic.in. Alternatively, students will also get direct and convenient access to Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 via the direct link placed below as well. The below-given link will be activated as soon as the Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 will be declared officially:

When will JAC declare Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022?

After months of wait, finally the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 for Class 10 students. Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto announced that the JAC 10th Results 2022 will be declared soon. Following this, JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato confirmed that Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 will be declared on 21st June 2022 - Tuesday at 2:30 PM. Along with the Class 10 Results, the JAC will also announced Jharkhand Inter Science Results 2022 for Science stream students as well tomorrow.

Also Read: JAC 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed by Education Minister - Get Details Here

Where to check JAC 10th Results 2022 online?

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC 10th Result 2022 for Class 10 students in online mode only. The council will formally declare the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 in a press to be held at the Ranchi office of the board. Following this, the JAC 10th Results 2022 will be made available to the students online on the websites listed below:

jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

How to check Jharkhand 10th Class results 2022 online?

With just a few hours left for the declaration of JAC Matric Results 2022, it is important for students to know and be aware of the procedure to be used to check the results online on the official website. On the Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 declaration day students are bound to be under pressure and anxious to access their JAC 10th Result 2022. To help these students jagranjosh brings step-by-step guide to download the Jharkhand Matric Result 2022 below;

Log onto the official website - jacresults.com or click on the link given above

Find and click on link for JAC Matric Results 2022

Enter your Exam Roll Number and Roll Code in the respective fields

Your JAC Matric Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 scorecard in PDF format

Take printout for future reference

The JAC 10th Result 2022 will carry details such as Students’ name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status among others. Students must also take a printout of the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 until the original documents are made available.

Also Read: JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science Results to be Declared Today @jacresults.com