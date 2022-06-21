JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (Today): Know Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result Date, How to Check

JAC 12th Science Result 2022 will be published here today. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page to get priority access to Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022.
Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students awaiting their JAC Jharkhand 12 Science result 2022 will soon be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work. The Jharkhand Academic Council, is declaring the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 result for Science stream today. Students can see the outcome of their efforts in the form of Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 today. The JAC Intermediate Science result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only to ensure quick and easy access to it. When announced, students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC. Alternatively, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Class 12 Intermediate Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.
Updated as on: 21st June 2022 @ 5:30 AM
JAC Class 12th Science Result 2022: Jharkhand Board, also known as Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Class 12 Science stream results 2022 on the official website. Since the JAC 12th Science stream exams are being conducted in March-April 2022, it is expected that the class 12 Science stream results will be declared on the official website by May 2022.
To check the JAC 12th Science results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Login credentials in the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Board Science 12th result 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.
For further details on JAC 12th Science results 2022 students can bookmark this page.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Highlights
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
|
Exam
|
Class 12
|
Exam level
|
State school level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number
JAC Board 12th Science Result 2022 Date and Time
Jharkhand Board will be conducting the JAC 12th examinations for the science stream by March-April 2022. According to the tentative schedule provided, the JAC Class 12 Science results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022.
Candidates appearing for the JAC 12th Science stream exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the JAC 12th class science stream exam and declaration of results.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Jharkhand 12th Exams Science 2022
|
March 2022
|
JAC 12th Science Results 2022
|
May 2022
How To Check JAC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?
Jharkhand Board 12th Science stream exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Jharkhand Board. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th Science stream results will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check Jharkhand Intermediate Science stream results 2022.
Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.
Where to Check JAC Class 12 Science Results 2022
Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC Intermediate Science stream results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the link on the official website, the direct link for candidates to check the JAC 12th Exam results 2022 for the science stream will also be available on this page. Candidates can check the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 through the link provided below.
Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Science Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board
Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Science Result 2022 link
Step 3rd: Click on the JAC Science Result link
Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Science Roll Number in the result login
Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Science Results for further reference
How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Via SMS?
Candidates can download their JAC Class 12 Science stream results 2022 by clicking on the result link provided on the official website. Candidates can also check the JAC 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To get the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.
What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science class Result 2022?
When checking the Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the official result sheet. The Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results will include the below mentioned details.
The list of details mentioned on the JAC 12th Science Results is provided below.
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Results 2022 Statistics
Officials when declaring the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results will also be announcing the overall statistics and the performance of the students in the various streams. Candidates can check below the overall performance of the students in the examinations in the previous year below.
JAC Board Intermediate Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics
|
Particular
|
Science
|
Total Number of Students Appeared
|
88,145
|
Total Number of Students Passed
|
76,590
|
Number of Students got First Division
|
56,445
|
Number of Students got Second Division
|
19,927
|
Number of Students got Third Division
|
218
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
86.89%
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
-
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
-
JAC 12th Statistics Previous years
|
Year
|
Number of students appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
2021
|
3,31,056
|
90.71
|
-
|
-
|
2020
|
234363
|
77.37
|
84.2
|
79.94
|
2019
|
312368
|
69.14
|
74.08
|
65.53
|
2018
|
300000
|
67.49
|
75.74
|
61.49
|
2017
|
326103
|
61.8
|
66
|
58
|
2016
|
322000
|
60.65
|
61
|
58
|
2015
|
311359
|
62.94
|
87.64
|
86.54
|
2014
|
223248
|
58.36
|
84.32
|
83.95
What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022?
Soon after the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website, students will be able to download the online copy of the result sheets. It must be noted that the online copy of the JAC Intermediate results is only a provisional copy as the board will soon issue the original certificates of the students through their schools.
The board will also be conducting the JAC 12th Science rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations.
Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result
Jharkhand Board will be conducting a rechecking and revaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any doubts in totalling mistakes. Candidates interested in getting their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website of the board and submit the applications.
Candidates are required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets they wish to get evaluated. The results of the JAC 12th Science stream revaluation will be available on the official website for the students.
Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Compartmental Exam
JAC Intermediate Science stream compartmental examinations will be conducted for the Jharkhand Board class 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted soon after the results of the main exams are declared. The board conducts the JAC !2th compartmental exams for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt to qualify the exams. The applications for the JAC 12th Compartmental exams will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can check this space for further details.
Jharkhand Board 12th Science Results 2022 - Toppers
Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 toppers will be announced by the board officials along with the results. Candidates will be able to check the list of students who topped the exams in the various streams here. Candidates can check below the complete list of toppers in the Science stream in the previous years.
JAC class 12 Toppers 2020 - Science stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
1st
|
Amit Kumar
|
+2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih
|
457
|
2nd
|
Nitish Kumar Keshari
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
452
|
3rd
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Marwari College, Ranchi
|
451
|
3rd
|
Tapasvi Mittal
|
St. Xavier College Ranchi
|
451
|
3rd
|
Rama Kumari Dube
|
St. Xavier's College, Ranchi
|
451
|
4th
|
Suraj Kumar
|
St. Xavier's College, Ranchi
|
449
|
4th
|
Rupesh Kumar Yadav
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
449
|
4th
|
Rahul Board
|
Channel Intermediate College, stream
|
449
|
5th
|
Laxmi Kumari
|
Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi
|
448
|
5th
|
Neha Kumari
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
448
|
5th
|
Suraj Dev Mehta
|
Inter Science College, Hazaribagh
|
448
|
5th
|
Aman Kumar
|
Inter + 2 School, Godda
|
448
About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board
Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.
The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.
JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022 Hall Tickets for Class 12 students. Download JAC Jharkhand 12th Admit Card at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The JAC Intermediate Science and Commerce 2021 results have been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council on its official website. Students who were registered to appear for the exam prior to its cancellation can check their JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce result 2021 by visiting the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and entering their roll number.
JAC 12th result 2021 is expected shortly on the official website. Students will be able to check the JAC 12th results through the link provided on the official website. A direct link to check the results will also be available here.