JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (Today): Know Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result Date, How to Check

Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students awaiting their JAC Jharkhand 12 Science result 2022 will soon be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work. The Jharkhand Academic Council, is declaring the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 result for Science stream today. Students can see the outcome of their efforts in the form of Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 today. The JAC Intermediate Science result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only to ensure quick and easy access to it. When announced, students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC. Alternatively, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Class 12 Intermediate Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.

Updated as on: 21st June 2022 @ 5:30 AM

JAC Class 12th Science Result 2022: Jharkhand Board, also known as Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Class 12 Science stream results 2022 on the official website. Since the JAC 12th Science stream exams are being conducted in March-April 2022, it is expected that the class 12 Science stream results will be declared on the official website by May 2022.

To check the JAC 12th Science results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Login credentials in the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Board Science 12th result 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC Board 12th Science Result 2022 Date and Time

Jharkhand Board will be conducting the JAC 12th examinations for the science stream by March-April 2022. According to the tentative schedule provided, the JAC Class 12 Science results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022.

Candidates appearing for the JAC 12th Science stream exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the JAC 12th class science stream exam and declaration of results.

Events Dates Jharkhand 12th Exams Science 2022 March 2022 JAC 12th Science Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check JAC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Jharkhand Board 12th Science stream exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Jharkhand Board. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th Science stream results will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check Jharkhand Intermediate Science stream results 2022.

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Science stream Result link

Step 4th: Enter the 12th registration number in the result link

Step 5th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC Class 12 Science Results 2022

Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC Intermediate Science stream results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the link on the official website, the direct link for candidates to check the JAC 12th Exam results 2022 for the science stream will also be available on this page. Candidates can check the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 through the link provided below.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates can download their JAC Class 12 Science stream results 2022 by clicking on the result link provided on the official website. Candidates can also check the JAC 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To get the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st : Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd : Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science class Result 2022?

When checking the Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the official result sheet. The Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results will include the below mentioned details.

The list of details mentioned on the JAC 12th Science Results is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Results 2022 Statistics

Officials when declaring the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results will also be announcing the overall statistics and the performance of the students in the various streams. Candidates can check below the overall performance of the students in the examinations in the previous year below.

JAC Board Intermediate Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

Particular Science Total Number of Students Appeared 88,145 Total Number of Students Passed 76,590 Number of Students got First Division 56,445 Number of Students got Second Division 19,927 Number of Students got Third Division 218 Overall Pass Percentage 86.89% Girls Pass Percentage - Boys Pass Percentage -

JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

Year Number of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 3,31,056 90.71 - - 2020 234363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 61.8 66 58 2016 322000 60.65 61 58 2015 311359 62.94 87.64 86.54 2014 223248 58.36 84.32 83.95

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022?

Soon after the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website, students will be able to download the online copy of the result sheets. It must be noted that the online copy of the JAC Intermediate results is only a provisional copy as the board will soon issue the original certificates of the students through their schools.

The board will also be conducting the JAC 12th Science rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations.

Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Board will be conducting a rechecking and revaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any doubts in totalling mistakes. Candidates interested in getting their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website of the board and submit the applications.

Candidates are required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets they wish to get evaluated. The results of the JAC 12th Science stream revaluation will be available on the official website for the students.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Compartmental Exam

JAC Intermediate Science stream compartmental examinations will be conducted for the Jharkhand Board class 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted soon after the results of the main exams are declared. The board conducts the JAC !2th compartmental exams for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt to qualify the exams. The applications for the JAC 12th Compartmental exams will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can check this space for further details.

Jharkhand Board 12th Science Results 2022 - Toppers

Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 toppers will be announced by the board officials along with the results. Candidates will be able to check the list of students who topped the exams in the various streams here. Candidates can check below the complete list of toppers in the Science stream in the previous years.

JAC class 12 Toppers 2020 - Science stream

Rank Name School Marks 1st Amit Kumar +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 457 2nd Nitish Kumar Keshari Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 452 3rd Mukesh Kumar Marwari College, Ranchi 451 3rd Tapasvi Mittal St. Xavier College Ranchi 451 3rd Rama Kumari Dube St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 451 4th Suraj Kumar St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 449 4th Rupesh Kumar Yadav Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 449 4th Rahul Board Channel Intermediate College, stream 449 5th Laxmi Kumari Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi 448 5th Neha Kumari Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 448 5th Suraj Dev Mehta Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 448 5th Aman Kumar Inter + 2 School, Godda 448

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.