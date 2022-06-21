    JAC 12th Science Result 2022 (Today): Know Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 06:24 IST

    JAC 12th Science Result 2022 will be published here today. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page to get priority access to Jharkhand Intermediate Science Results 2022.

    Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022
    Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022
    Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Today: Students awaiting their JAC Jharkhand 12 Science result 2022 will soon be able to view the outcome of their year-long hard work. The Jharkhand Academic Council, is declaring the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 result for Science stream today. Students can see the outcome of their efforts in the form of Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 today. The JAC Intermediate Science result 2022, when announced, will be made available in the online mode only to ensure quick and easy access to it. When announced, students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board 12 Science result 2022 by visiting the official website of JAC. Alternatively, a direct link to Jharkhand Board Class 12 Intermediate Science result 2022 will also be made available on this page so that students can access the same easily by simply clicking on that link.

    Updated as on: 21st June 2022 @ 5:30 AM

    JAC Class 12th Science Result 2022: Jharkhand Board, also known as Jharkhand Academic Council will be releasing the Jharkhand Class 12 Science stream results 2022 on the official website. Since the JAC 12th Science stream exams are being conducted in March-April 2022, it is expected that the class 12 Science stream results will be declared on the official website by May 2022.

    To check the JAC 12th Science results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Login credentials in the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Jharkhand Board Science 12th result 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

    For further details on JAC 12th Science results 2022 students can bookmark this page.

    JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

    Exam

    Class 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    JAC Board 12th Science Result 2022 Date and Time

    Jharkhand Board will be conducting the JAC 12th examinations for the science stream by March-April 2022. According to the tentative schedule provided, the JAC Class 12 Science results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022.

    Candidates appearing for the JAC 12th Science stream exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the JAC 12th class science stream exam and declaration of results.

    Events

    Dates

    Jharkhand 12th Exams Science 2022

    March 2022

    JAC 12th Science Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check JAC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Jharkhand Board 12th Science stream exam results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Jharkhand Board. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th Science stream results will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check Jharkhand Intermediate Science stream results 2022.

    Students can follow the steps provided below to check the JAC 12th Results 2022. 

    • Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2022
    • Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 12th Result link available on the result page
    • Step 3rd: Click on the JAC 12th Science stream Result link
    • Step 4th: Enter the 12th registration number in the result link
    • Step 5th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022
    • Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand Result 2022 for future reference

    Where to Check JAC Class 12 Science Results 2022

    Jharkhand Academic Council will be announcing the JAC Intermediate Science stream results 2022 on the official website of the board. Along with the link on the official website, the direct link for candidates to check the JAC 12th Exam results 2022 for the science stream will also be available on this page. Candidates can check the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 through the link provided below.

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • exam-result.in

    Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    In order to make the process of checking Jharkhand Board 12th Science Results 2022 easier, the steps to check the results along with the representational image of the result window is provided below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

    Step 2nd: Click on the JAC Intermediate Science Result 2022 link

    Step 3rd: Click on the JAC Science Result link

    Step 4th: Enter the Class 12 Science Roll Number in the result login

    Step 5th: Download the JAC 12th Science Results for further reference

    How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates can download their JAC Class 12 Science stream results 2022 by clicking on the result link provided on the official website. Candidates can also check the JAC 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To get the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below. 

    • Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone
    • Step 2nd: Enter “RESULT JAC 12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO”
    • Step 3rd: Send to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science class Result 2022? 

    When checking the Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the official result sheet. The Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream results will include the below mentioned details.

    The list of details mentioned on the JAC 12th Science Results is provided below.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science Results 2022 Statistics

    Officials when declaring the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results will also be announcing the overall statistics and the performance of the students in the various streams. Candidates can check below the overall performance of the students in the examinations in the previous year below.

    JAC Board Intermediate Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

    Particular

    Science

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    88,145

    Total Number of Students Passed

    76,590

    Number of Students got First Division

    56,445

    Number of Students got Second Division

    19,927

    Number of Students got Third Division

    218

    Overall Pass Percentage

    86.89%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    -

    Boys Pass Percentage

    -

    JAC 12th Statistics Previous years

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    3,31,056

    90.71

    -

    -

    2020

    234363

    77.37

    84.2

    79.94

    2019

    312368

    69.14

    74.08

    65.53

    2018

    300000

    67.49

    75.74

    61.49

    2017

    326103

    61.8

    66

    58

    2016

    322000

    60.65

    61

    58

    2015

    311359

    62.94

    87.64

    86.54

    2014

    223248

    58.36

    84.32

    83.95

    What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022?

    Soon after the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website, students will be able to download the online copy of the result sheets. It must be noted that the online copy of the JAC Intermediate results is only a provisional copy as the board will soon issue the original certificates of the students through their schools.

    The board will also be conducting the JAC 12th Science rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental examinations.

    Jharkhand Board 12th Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Jharkhand Board will be conducting a rechecking and revaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any doubts in totalling mistakes. Candidates interested in getting their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes can visit the official website of the board and submit the applications.

    Candidates are required to submit the application fee based on the number of answer sheets they wish to get evaluated. The results of the JAC 12th Science stream revaluation will be available on the official website for the students.

    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Compartmental Exam

    JAC Intermediate Science stream compartmental examinations will be conducted for the Jharkhand Board class 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted soon after the results of the main exams are declared. The board conducts the JAC !2th compartmental exams for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt to qualify the exams. The applications for the JAC 12th Compartmental exams will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can check this space for further details.

    Jharkhand  Board 12th Science Results 2022 - Toppers

    Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2022 toppers will be announced by the board officials along with the results. Candidates will be able to check the list of students who topped the exams in the various streams here. Candidates can check below the complete list of toppers in the Science stream in the previous years.

    JAC class 12 Toppers 2020 - Science stream

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Amit Kumar

     +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih

    457

    2nd

    Nitish Kumar Keshari

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    452

    3rd

    Mukesh Kumar

    Marwari College, Ranchi

    451

    3rd

    Tapasvi Mittal

    St. Xavier College Ranchi

    451

    3rd

    Rama Kumari Dube

    St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

     

    451

    4th

    Suraj Kumar

    St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

    449

    4th

    Rupesh Kumar Yadav

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    449

    4th

    Rahul Board

    Channel Intermediate College, stream

    449

    5th

    Laxmi Kumari

    Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi

    448

    5th

    Neha Kumari

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    448

    5th

    Suraj Dev Mehta

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    448

    5th

    Aman Kumar

    Inter + 2 School, Godda

    448

    About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

    Jharkhand Academic Council conducts the annual class 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

    The Jharkhand Academic Council follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa.

    FAQ

    Will the board release separate links to check the JAC 12th Science stream results?

    The JAC 12th Science stream result link will be available separately on the official website. To get the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided.

    Where to check the JAC 12th Science stream results 2022?

    The JAC Class 12 Science stream results 2022 will be available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    What Courses can I apply for after Class 12 Science?

    After completing the Jharkhand Board class 12 examinations students will be eligible to apply for the various Science stream undergraduate courses offered in the various colleges and universities. Students can also apply for the Medical Engineering programmes after qualifying the various entrance examinations.

    Will the results of the compartmental exams be released on time for admissions?

    After the JAC Class 12 compartmental exams are conducted, the board will declare the results of the compartmental exams soon so that students can apply for further admissions and not miss out on a year.