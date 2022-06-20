JAC 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Jharkhand Class 10 Results to be Declared Tomorrow, confirms Edu Minister

JAC 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 are being awaited by lakhs of students who have appeared for the matric exam this year. However, despite nearly two months since the completion of the Matric Exams, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 Date so far leaving students to wonder Kab aayega JAC Matric Results 2022? But, with rumours and speculations around JAC 10th Results 2022 growing by the day, today Jharkhand Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto informed that the Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, 21st June 2022, Tuesday. JAC officials have also confirmed that the Jharkhand 10th Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow - 21st June 2022 at 2:30 PM. However, a final confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

JAC 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

Even as lakhs of students await a formal announcement about Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022, the Jharkhand Board - Jharkhand Academic Council has been completely silent on the matter. So far, the board has not shared any tentative date or even given a possible hint about the JAC Matric Result 2022 Declaration Date. Due to rumours and speculations around Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2022 Date going around among students’ group, the State Education Minister has decided to offer some clarity and issued a statement confirming that Jharkhand Matric Results 2022 will be declared soon.

Following this statement by the minister, JAC Chairman Dr. Anil Mahto said that the Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 are in their final stage of preparation and are likely to be declared soon. While an exact date for the announcement remains elusive, students can expect Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 to be declared in a day or two. Speaking to PTI agency, Dr Mahto said that “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend.”

Where to check Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022?

With an aim to deliver the Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 quickly and easily to the students, the JAC Officials will announce the Jharkhand Board Matric Results 2022 online through digital platforms. Once declared, students will be able to check JAC Class 10 Results 2022 online via the official website - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, the official websites of Jharkhand Board tend to suffer from technical difficulties and problems after the declaration as thousands of students try and check their results online. To avoid this, JAC 10th Results 2022 will also be made available on jagranjosh.com. In fact, JAC Class 10 Results 2022 will be first published on jagranjosh.com through the link provided below. Therefore, students who want to check their JAC Results first, are advised to visit the page and bookmark it in advance to avoid facing any problems on the day of result.

Check Jharkhand Class 10 (Matric) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)