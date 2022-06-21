JAC Inter Science Result 2022 (Link Active): Know What, Where and How to Check Jharkhand 12th Science Results Here

JAC Inter Science Result 2022 (Declared): JAC 12th Result 2022 link is now available on the official webste. The overall pass percentage for the science stream is 91.47%. Approximately 60.03% students passed in first division, 33.03% students passed in second division and 6.03% students passed in third division. Candidats can visit the official website or click on the link available on this page to check JAC 12th Science Results 2022.

Updated as on June 21, 2022 @ 3:12 PM

Jharkhand Academic Council has finally announced the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 for the Science stream on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the JAC 12th Examinations will be able to check the results through the link available on the offiial website. A direct link for students to check the Jharkhand Class 12 Results 2022 is also available here. Students can click on the link provided here to check the results.

Updated as on June 21, 2022 @ 2:53 PM

According to reports, Jharkhand Education and Literacy Minister Jagarnath Mahto will be announcing the class 12 Science stream results 2022 shortly. It is likely that the JAC 12th Science Results 2022 will first be announced on the website following which the result link will be activated on the website. Candidates can check here the list of websites, steps to check and other marksheet details.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will declare the Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022 today. All those students who appeared for the JAC 12th Science examinations will be able to access their JAC Intermediate Result 2022 on 21st June 2022, Tuesday. For immediate access to the JAC 12th Science Result 2022, the board will upload the JAC Intermediate Science Result 2022 on its official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. After the formal declaration of the JAC 12th Science Result 2022, Students can visit the website and enter their details such as roll number and roll code to obtain their Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022.

When to check Jharkhand 12th Science Result 2022 online?

Since nearly two months since the completion of the JAC Inter Result 2022 for science stream, the JAC has been quite silent with regards to the JAC Inter Science Result 2022. In fact, students have been waiting for an update regarding JAC Class 12 Result 2022 for Science stream and rumours and speculations have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Keeping this concern in mind, JAC President issued a statement confirming that that the JAC Class 12 Science Result 2022 will be declared on 21st June 2022 - Tuesday. Along with date, the time for Jharkhand Inter Result 2022 science stream will be declared at 2:30 PM in the afternoon.

Where to check JAC Inter Science Result 2022?

To ensure quick and convenience access to JAC 12th Science Result 2022, Jharkhand Academic Council will be declared online. The JAC 12th Science Result 2022 will be published on the official websites of the board. Students who have appeared for the JAC Inter Science Result 2022 will be able to check the outcome of their hard work by logging onto the exam portal - jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, typically, the official websites of the board tend to suffer from technical problems and difficulties. To avoid this, students can opt to check their JAC 12th Results 2022 online via results.jagranjosh.com and jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com. For the convenience of students, a direct link to JAC 12th Science result 2022 will also be provided here.

Check Jharkhand 12th (Inter) Science Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to check Jharkhand Inter Science Results 2022?

Upon declaration of the JAC 12th Science Result 2022, the same will be made available today on the official website-jharesults.nic.in or jac.nic.in. The official website may face technical glitches on the JAC Intermediate Result 2022 declaration day due to thousands of students visiting the site simultaneously. In such case, students are advised to stay calm and we will guide them on the process for immediate access to the Jharkhand Intermediate Science Result 2022. To begin with Students will need to visit the official website and click on the link ‘JAC Annual Intermediate Result (Science) 2022’. This will direct Students to a login page that requires them to enter their roll number and roll code. Upon filling and submitting the details, the next page will display the JAC 12th Science Result 2022. Students should download their JAC Intermediate Result 2022 and also take a printout of the same for future references purpose.

