JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Check Seat Matrix for Admissions Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Results: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the conducting body of JEE Advanced 2022 exams will be conducting the admissions to 16598 seats in engineering at the participating IITs and NITs. JEE Advanced 2022 Results are set to be announced on September 11, 2022.

According to latest updates a total of 366 seats have been added to the different IITs for the Engineering Admissions. The JEE Advanced 2022 - JoSAA counselling procedure will be conducted from September 12, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Seat Distribution

Out of the total 16598 seats 1567 are Supernumerary seats for Female Candidates. Computer Science Engineering which is the top choice for students has a total of 1891 seats from which 1689 are gender neutral seats and 202 Supernumerary seats for female candidates.

IIT Bombay has the maximum number of CSE seats at 171 followed by IIT Dhanbad - 139 and IIT Kanpur with 129 seats. IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee have 99 and 109 seats respectively.

JEE Advanced 2022 Seat Matrix

JEE Advanced 2022 Seat Matrix contains the stream wise, institute wise and the total number of seats for which the JoSAA 2022 Counselling process will be conducted. Candidates who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 examinations will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 Counselling procedure.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling is conducted for admissions to Engineering programmes offered in IITs, GFTIs, NIITs and IIITs for further details on the JoSAA-JEE Advanced 2022 Seat Matrix students can follow the link available on the JoSAA 2022 Counselling website.

