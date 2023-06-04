JEE Advanced 2023 Shift 2 Exam Begins, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced Exam 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has commenced the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced today, June 4, 2023. The JEE advanced entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Candidates appearing for the exam to get admission into various engineering programmes have already appeared for shift 1 of the exam which was held from 9 to 12 PM, while the second shift has been started at 2.30 PM that will be concluded at 5.30 PM.

The examination authority has also released the admit card for JEE Advanced exam on May 29, 2023, on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download their respective admit cards by entering the required login details at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that is required to be carried at the exam centre along with the necessary ID proofs. Candidates can click on the direct links to download JEE Advanced admit cards 2023 mentioned below:

Overview Admit Card Download Links JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Link-1 Download Here JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Link-2 Download Here JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Link-3 Download Here JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Link-4 Download Here

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced exam for the academic year 2023 can check the exam day important instructions and guidelines mentioned below:

In order to enter the IIT JEE examination hall for JEE Advanced 2023, candidates must ensure that they have their admit card and valid ID proof with them.

Candidates must arrive at least 60 minutes prior to the reporting time mentioned on their JEE Advanced 2023 admit card.

If the photo on their admit card is not clear, candidates should carry two passport-sized photos, which should be the same as the one uploaded in their application form.

Electronic devices such as Bluetooth devices, calculators, smartwatches, cellphones, and others are strictly prohibited inside the JEE Advanced 2023 exam hall.

Furthermore, candidates are advised not to wear any jewellery items containing metals such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, or clothes with big buttons. It is also recommended that candidates wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.

