JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Guidelines To Follow in Session 1 Exam

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Going as per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main admit cards of the 1st session. However, no official date has been announced for the same. With around a week left for the test, candidates can expect their JEE Main admit card within the next few days at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before releasing JEE Main hall ticket, NTA may also release an advanced information slip for candidates. In advanced information slips, candidates will get to check the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them. Once released, students can download JEE Main 2022 admit cards by using their user ID and password.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 and Self-Declaration Form

As per previous updates, along with the JEE Main admit card, a self-declaration is also expected to be issued. On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre. Last year, candidates have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms - cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache in the last 14 days.

Guidelines To Follow in Session 1 Exam

No candidates will be allowed to enter in JEE Main 2022 exam centre after gate closing time. Also, candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre premises before the exam concludes.

They will have to fill and submit the Self-Declaration Form (if released).

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

Candidates should take their seats and they can log-in and read instructions, before the commencement of the exam.

Pen/Pencil and blank paper for rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet.

The rough sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Candidates claiming a PwD reservation must carry a PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

