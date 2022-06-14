VITEEE 2022 Mock Test Released at viteee.vit.ac.in, Know How To Access

VITEEE 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance examination (VITEEE) mock test. Candidates can take the mock test at the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE mock test 2022 is auto-proctored. The VITEEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from 30th June to 6th July.

Candidates will be able to appear for VITEEE 2022 Model Test as per their already booked slots. Also, those who wish to appear for the VITEEE 2022 exam and have not applied yet are advised to do soon. The last date to register for VITEEE 2022 is June 15. Candidates willing to take admissions to VIT will have to apply for the entrance examination soon.

VITEEE Mock Test 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Take VITEEE Mock Test 2022?

To familiarize the candidates with the computer-based test, the mock test has been made available. To access the model test of the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam, candidates will have to login to the official website. To know how to access mock tests of VITEEE follow these instructions -

1st Step - Go to the official website VITEEE - viteee.vit.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA or BPCEA link.

3rd Step - Read the requirements to take the test and click on the - Pariksha Test Player option.

4th Step - Login and read the instructions carefully.

5th Step - Click on the start button to access the mock test.

Instructions To Take VITEEE Mock Test 2022

The VITEEE 2022 mock test will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The total number of questions asked in the VITEEE mock test 2022 is 125.

Students must read the instructions carefully before starting the mock test.

Do not close any window directly while taking the test.

In case the test time elapses, the system will automatically submit the test.

Candidates will be able to submit the test whenever they have completed but they won't be allowed to leave the exam hall till the exam time gets over.

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance examination (VITEEE)

VITEEE exam will be held in two groups - MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), and Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), and Aptitude (10).

