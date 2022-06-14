    Telangana Schools Reopen after Summer Break, Check details here

    Schools in Telangana have reopened after Summer vacations with the COVID situation easing in the state. Schools prepared to welcome the students after 2 years of schools being closed due to COVID-19

    Updated: Jun 14, 2022 08:53 IST
    Telangana School Reopening
    Telangana Schools Reopen: Schools in Telangana have reopened after Summer vacations with the COVID situation easing in the state. The schools have reopened for the first time in two years in the state after the summer break. 

    Teachers in a few of the government schools decorated the campus in order to make the occasion of the reopening of the school while a few others welcomed the students with flowers. 

    Telangana state government also introduced English Medium in Government schools from class 1 to 8 from this academic year.

    English Medium Introduced

    Telangana state education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy who also visited a government school in the city urged the parents to admit their wards to state run schools since the government is making an effort to provide best education to the students which includes English Medium education. The government has been providing training to over 1 lakh government school teachers to enable them to teach in English, the minister added.

    The government will also be conducting a bridge course for a month for the students to make them adapt to English medium education. The number of school students in the state is close to 65 Lakhs which include the students from government and private schools.

