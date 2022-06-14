Telangana Schools Reopen after Summer Break, Check details here

Telangana Schools Reopen: Schools in Telangana have reopened after Summer vacations with the COVID situation easing in the state. The schools have reopened for the first time in two years in the state after the summer break.

Teachers in a few of the government schools decorated the campus in order to make the occasion of the reopening of the school while a few others welcomed the students with flowers.

Telangana state government also introduced English Medium in Government schools from class 1 to 8 from this academic year.

Schools In Telangana Will Reopen As Scheduled: Hyderabad, June 12: Following the increase in corona cases in the State, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that there will be no change in schools reopening. #JournalismMatters — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) June 12, 2022

English Medium Introduced

Telangana state education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy who also visited a government school in the city urged the parents to admit their wards to state run schools since the government is making an effort to provide best education to the students which includes English Medium education. The government has been providing training to over 1 lakh government school teachers to enable them to teach in English, the minister added.

The government will also be conducting a bridge course for a month for the students to make them adapt to English medium education. The number of school students in the state is close to 65 Lakhs which include the students from government and private schools.

