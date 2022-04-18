JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know List of Documents, Details Required Here

JEE Main 2022 Registration Reopens: With the JEE Main 2022 Exam being postponed, NTA – National Testing Agency has reopened the JEE Main 2022 registration window yet again for the engineering aspirants. As per the official update, JEE Main 2022 online application process has recommenced from today – 18th April 2022 for the Session 1 of the exam. Candidates who are yet to register for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 can now apply online by logging onto the exam portal – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to complete the registration process is also provided below as well:

Application Restarted after Session 1 Exam Postponed to June

According to the details shared by the NTA, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 has been postponed to June 2022 following multiple requests received from students. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. With the exam postponed by nearly two months, the NTA has decided to restart the JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 of the exam to allow any candidates who might not have registered for the engineering entrance exam so far to complete the application process now.

JEE Main 2022 Application Process: List of Documents / Details Required

With JEE Main 2022 application process restarting for Session 1 of the exam, it is important for candidates to know and be aware of the documents and details required by them to complete the online registration.

What details are required for JEE Main 2022 Application Form?

Like any other important national-level entrance exam, the JEE Main 2022 application form contains there key aspects, i.e.

Personal Details: These details include the candidate’s name, their date of birth, parents or guardians' name and Academic and Eligibility Details: This is probably the most important aspect of JEE Main 2022 application form. As part of the registration, candidates will have to provide their academic details i.e., which class are they currently in and if they have cleared the necessary qualifying exam. On the basis of this information, NTA will decide if the application is valid or not. Therefore, students are advised to be extra careful while filling in these details. Contact Details: These essentially are your email id and phone number, on which NTA will send all official communication regarding JEE Main 2022. NTA sends our regular communication regarding the release of admit cards, answer keys, candidate response sheets and other details on email ids provided by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to keep these details available to them in advance to avoid any last-minute problems while applying.

What documents are required to apply for JEE Main 2022?

Along with filling in the necessary details for JEE Main 2022 exam, candidates will also be required to upload supporting documents and images as part of the online application process. The documents and images that are to be uploaded by the candidate as part of JEE Main 2022 application form include:

Photograph: Scanned copy of passport size photograph of the candidate. File size of the same should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

Signature: Scanned copy of candidate’s signature which will be provided in JEE Main 2022 admit card and verified in the exam hall during the exam. The file size of the scanned signature copy should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

Category certificate: For candidates belonging to reserved categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc, they need to upload a supporting category certificate issued by the relevant authority. The file size of the scanned category certificate should be between 50kb to 300kb

PwD certificate (If applicable): For candidates applying under the PwD category, a certificate issued by the relevant authority is to be uploaded as part of the application process. The file size of the scanned copy of the PwD Certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb.

