JEE Main 2023: Application Date, Registration Dates, Exam Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023: According to recent media reports, the Registration process for the JEE Main 2023 entrance examinations will begin in November 2022. According to reports, the registration process for the 2023 Engineering Examination will begin in the third week of November, and the JEE Main 2023 entrance exams will be conducted in January 2023 and April 2023.

Candidates who could not clear the JEE Main exams on the previous attempt and those who wish to appear for a second time can register for the exams through the link which will be available online soon. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board exams in 2023 are also eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Exams.

Examinations in two sessions

The JEE Main 2022 examinations were also held in two sessions. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022, and Session 2 was conducted from July 25 to 30, 2022. Reports also suggest that the Registration process for the CUET UG 2023 exams will also commence from February 2023 and the exams will be conducted by the third week of April 2023.

It is also suggested that the CUET Exams will be conducted twice a year although confirmation on the same is yet awaited. There were also suggestions made to merge the NEET, JEE, and CUET exams for all undergraduate Degree, Medical and Engineering Admissions.

Discussion Yet to be made

Contrary reports however suggest that no discussion regarding the JEE Main 2023 examinations has been made by officials at the National Testing Agency. Certain media reports also suggest that according to NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi, no discussions have taken place at the Agency regarding the examination schedule for JEE Main 2023.

