JEE Main 2023 Dates (Soon): Know Who Can Apply and Registration Process Here

JEE Main 2023 Dates (Soon): The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Mains 2023 dates soon. As per media updates, the JEE Main registration form for 1st attempt is expected to be release by November 2022. However, NTA has not announced any official notification regarding this. Once released, candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main application form at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to B.E/B.Tech/B.Planning/B.Arch courses. The authorities conduct JEE Main for 2 papers. JEE Main Paper 1 is held for B.E/B.Tech course admission at NITs, IIITs, GFTIs while paper 2 is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses at various institutes accepting JEE Main scores for admission.

Who Can Apply for JEE Main 2023?

The authorities will release the JEE Main exam dates 2023 along with the notification. Candidates willing to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main must go through the eligibility criteria as prescribed by NTA. They can go through the JEE Main eligibility criteria provided below. However, it is based on previous year's details. Once JEE Main 2023 notification releases, the same will be updated -

Age Limit - The officials have not prescribed any age limit to apply for JEE Main.

Qualifying Exam - To be eligible for JEE Main, candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examinations from a recognised board.

Subjects Required - The candidates should have qualified in 5 subjects - Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject or Any other subject.

How To Register for JEE Main 2023?

Going as per media reports, JEE Main 2023 1st attempt application forms are likely to be released by the third week of November. National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main registration window 2023 in online mode. Candidates will have to register for JEE Mains at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main registration 2023 includes initial registration, filling up of the application form with personal and academic information, they also need to upload the specified documents, pay application fees and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form.

