COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 Counselling Dates Announced, Check the Complete Schedule Here

COMEDK UGET Counselling: COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Choice Filling dates have been released. Candidates eligible to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 choice-filling procedure can visit the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka to check the schedule.

As per the dates given the COMEDK UGET, 2022 Round 3 Counselling Choice filling process will be conducted from November 10 to 11, 2022. The allotment results for COMEDK UGET Round 3 will be released on November 14, 2022, and the Decision making and fee payment based on the round 3 allotment list will be from November 14 to 16, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 schedule is available on the official website - comedk.org. A direct link for candidates to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Round 3 schedule is also available here.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Schedule - Click Here

COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling Procedure

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Counselling choice filling procedure will be conducted

online mode. COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice filling is when candidates can enter their preference of course and college for admissions under the round 3 allotment procedure.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Round 3 Choice Filling link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the credentials and enter the Choices in the order or preference

Step 4: Save the choices and click on the final submission

COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling

When entering the choices in the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 choice filling link, candidates must make sure to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference, The allotment results for COMEDK Round 3 will be released based on the choices entered by students in the choice filling link.

