JEE Main 2023: 28 January Exam Admit Card Out, Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: As per reports, the National Testing Agency has issued the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for the January 28, 2023 B.Arch and B.Planning exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January 28, 2023 shift 2 exams can visit the official website of JEE Main to download the Admit Card.

To download the NTA JEE Main 2023 January 28 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2023 Application ID and Password in the link given. When downloading the JEE Main 2023 January 28 Admit Card candidates must make sure that they cross-check the relevant data mentioned in the admit card.

The JEE Main 2023 January 28 Paper 2 A and Paper 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning) is available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main January 28 Admit Card 2023 through the link given here.

JEE Main 2023 Jan 28 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download JEE Main 2023 January 28 Admit Card

The January 28 JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January 28 Shift 2 B.Arch Paper 2A and B. Plan Paper 2B can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 Official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Password

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Jan 28 Exam Admit Card

JEE Main 2023 January 28 Exam Details

JEE Main 2023 January 28 Examination will be conducted in the second shift from 3 to 6 PM. The exam is being conducted for the JEE Main B.Arch and B.Planning programme. Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 Paper 2A B.Arch and Paper 2B B. Planning programme can download the admit card through the link available here.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2A - B.Arch will have three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test). Parts 1 and 2 will be in the Computer-based mode and Part 3 will be offline. Students are to answer 82 questions for a total of 400 marks.

Paper 2B - B. Planning consists of three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning Based). The exam will be Computer Based with 105 questions for 400 marks.

