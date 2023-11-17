JEE Main 2024: NTA Releases Important Notice for Tamil Nadu Candidates Who Passed Class 10 or 12 in 2021

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the candidates who are residents of Tamil Nadu and have passed class 10, 12 in 2021. As per the notice, ‘no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10 in Tamil Nadu, so accordingly no marks were given on the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer - “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.’

To support them, NTA has decided that during the filling up of JEE Main application form, when the candidate selects ‘passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the result mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for marks/ CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates.

What if the candidates have already completed the JEE Main Registration 2024?

As per the notice released, for those candidates who have already filled out the application form, with the passing year as 2021, School board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field result mode will be disabled and fields total marks, obtained marks, percentage of marks will remain invisible in the application forn of JEE Main 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Notice PDF for Tamil Nadu Candidates

What Documents Required For JEE Mains 2024 Application Form?

Candidates must keep the following information and scanned copies of documents ready when they start filling out the JEE Main application form:

Email ID and Mobile Number: To receive confirmation and verification messages from NTA

Class 10 and 12 marksheet, pass certificates

Aadhar card details

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Scanned copy of the category certificate (if applicable)

Scanned copy of the PwD certificate (if applicable)

Details for paying the application fee using net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

Candidates can check the table to know session 1 JEE Main exam and other important dates:

Events JEE Mains dates Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI November 30, 2023 Release of the city of examination By the Second week of January 2024 JEE Main admit card 3 days before the date of the examination JEE Main exam date for session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024

