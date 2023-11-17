JEE Main 2024: NTA Adds Abu Dhabi as Exam City for Joint Entrance Examination, Check International Centres Here

JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added Abu Dhabi as the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) centre outside India. Now, candidates can also opt for Abu Dhabi to appear for the JEE Main 2024 exam. Those who are yet to apply can fill up the application form till November 30, 2023, at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The detailed notice regarding the addition of Abu Dhabi can be checked on the official website nta.ac.in.

The official notice states, “Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of Abu Dhabi, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an Examination City for the JEE (Main) – 2024. Here it may be noted that the cities of Dubai and Sharjah are already examination Cities for the JEE (Main) – 2024.”

JEE Main Centres Outside India

This time, NTA has decided to add Abu Dhabi as the exam centre of JEE Main. Candidates must note that Dubai and Sharjah are already exam centres. Check list of JEE Main 2024 international exam cities below:

Country City Bahrain Manama Kuwait Kuwait City Sri Lanka Colombo Qatar Doha UAE Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Nepal Kathmandu Oman Muscat Singapore Singapore Hong Kong Hong Kong Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Nigeria Lagos/Abuja Indonesia Jakarta Austria Vienna Australia Canberra Brazil Brasilia Saudi Arabia Riyadh Canada Ottawa Vietnam Hanoi Mauritius Port Luis Russia Moscow South Africa Cape Town Thailand Bangkok USA Washington D.C.

What is the last date of JEE Main Registration 2024?

As per the dates announced, the last date to apply for JEE Main Session 1 is November 30, 2023. Those who are yet to register for JEE Main 2024 must apply soon and fill out the form with the updated exam centre. However, candidates who already submitted the application form have a chance to change their JEE Main 2024 city of examination during the correction period. The dates for the JEE Main correction window will be intimated in due course.

