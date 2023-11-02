JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised; 2 Cities Added in Assam, Check Updated Centres Here

JEE Main Exam Centre: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the list of examination centres for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024. The major changes are introduced in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh wherein 20 exam cities are removed from Bihar and 15 are removed from Madhya Pradesh. Also, there is no change in the exam cities outside India.
Along with this, NTA has removed 2 Union Territories from the list that are Chandigarh & Daman and Diu. NTA HAS reduced the JEE Main 2024 exam cities to 300 from 394. The JEE Main exam centre list 2024 is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Main Exam Centres 2024
As per the updates, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana removed one one city from the list. Various other states have also witnessed changes in the number of exam cities. Himachal Pradesh has added Solan. Jammu & Kashmir saw the addition of Samba and the removal of Udhampur. Check table below:
|
Name of State
|
Number of Cities in 2024
|
Number of Cities in 2023
|
Bihar
|
10
|
30
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
31
|
41
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
1 (Port Blair)
|
1 (Port Blair)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
29
|
27
|
Telangana
|
10
|
17
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1 (Itanagar)
|
1 (Itanagar)
|
Assam
|
6
|
4
|
Gujarat
|
10
|
17
|
Chhattisgarh
|
5 (Removed Korba)
|
6
|
Dadar & Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
1
|
Goa
|
1 (Panaji)
|
1 (Ponda)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
9
|
24
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
8 (Added Solan)
|
7
|
Haryana
|
3 (Gurugram removed)
|
4
|
New Delhi
|
1
|
1
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
7 (Added Samba & Removed Udhampur)
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
29
|
31
|
Karnataka
|
19
|
28
|
Kerala
|
15
|
16
|
Ladakh
|
2 (Added Kargil)
|
1
|
Lakshdeep
|
1 (Kavaratti)
|
1
|
Jharkhand
|
5
|
9
|
Manipur
|
1 (Imphal)
|
1 (Imphal)
|
Meghalaya
|
2
|
1
|
Mizoram
|
1 (Aizawl)
|
1 (Aizawl)
|
Tripura
|
1 (Agartala)
|
1 (Agartala)
|
Nagaland
|
2
|
2
|
Odisha
|
23
|
23
|
Puducherry
|
1 (Puducherry)
|
2
|
Punjab
|
9
|
12
|
Rajasthan
|
12
|
17
|
Sikkim
|
1 (Gangtok)
|
1 (Gangtok)
|
Tamil Nadu
|
28
|
30
|
West Bengal
|
10
|
19
|
Uttarakhand
|
5
|
10
JEE Exam Centres 2024 Outside India
Candidates can check below the list of centres outside India:
|
Country
|
City
|
Bahrain
|
Manama
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait City
|
Sri Lanka
|
Colombo
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
UAE
|
Dubai & Sharjah
|
Nepal
|
Kathmandu
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Nigeria
|
Lagos/Abuja
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
Austria
|
Vienna
|
Australia
|
Canberra
|
Brazil
|
Brasilia
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh
|
Canada
|
Ottawa
|
Vietnam
|
Hanoi
|
Mauritius
|
Port Luis
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
South Africa
|
Cape Town
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
USA
|
Washington D.C.
