JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised; 2 Cities Added in Assam, Check Updated Centres Here

JEE Main Exam Centre: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the list of examination centres for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024. The major changes are introduced in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh wherein 20 exam cities are removed from Bihar and 15 are removed from Madhya Pradesh. Also, there is no change in the exam cities outside India.

Along with this, NTA has removed 2 Union Territories from the list that are Chandigarh & Daman and Diu. NTA HAS reduced the JEE Main 2024 exam cities to 300 from 394. The JEE Main exam centre list 2024 is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Exam Centres 2024

As per the updates, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana removed one one city from the list. Various other states have also witnessed changes in the number of exam cities. Himachal Pradesh has added Solan. Jammu & Kashmir saw the addition of Samba and the removal of Udhampur. Check table below:

Name of State Number of Cities in 2024 Number of Cities in 2023 Bihar 10 30 Uttar Pradesh 31 41 Andaman & Nicobar 1 (Port Blair) 1 (Port Blair) Andhra Pradesh 29 27 Telangana 10 17 Arunachal Pradesh 1 (Itanagar) 1 (Itanagar) Assam 6 4 Gujarat 10 17 Chhattisgarh 5 (Removed Korba) 6 Dadar & Nagar Haveli 1 1 Goa 1 (Panaji) 1 (Ponda) Madhya Pradesh 9 24 Himachal Pradesh 8 (Added Solan) 7 Haryana 3 (Gurugram removed) 4 New Delhi 1 1 Jammu & Kashmir 7 (Added Samba & Removed Udhampur) 6 Maharashtra 29 31 Karnataka 19 28 Kerala 15 16 Ladakh 2 (Added Kargil) 1 Lakshdeep 1 (Kavaratti) 1 Jharkhand 5 9 Manipur 1 (Imphal) 1 (Imphal) Meghalaya 2 1 Mizoram 1 (Aizawl) 1 (Aizawl) Tripura 1 (Agartala) 1 (Agartala) Nagaland 2 2 Odisha 23 23 Puducherry 1 (Puducherry) 2 Punjab 9 12 Rajasthan 12 17 Sikkim 1 (Gangtok) 1 (Gangtok) Tamil Nadu 28 30 West Bengal 10 19 Uttarakhand 5 10

JEE Exam Centres 2024 Outside India

Candidates can check below the list of centres outside India:

Country City Bahrain Manama Kuwait Kuwait City Sri Lanka Colombo Qatar Doha UAE Dubai & Sharjah Nepal Kathmandu Oman Muscat Singapore Singapore Hong Kong Hong Kong Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Nigeria Lagos/Abuja Indonesia Jakarta Austria Vienna Australia Canberra Brazil Brasilia Saudi Arabia Riyadh Canada Ottawa Vietnam Hanoi Mauritius Port Luis Russia Moscow South Africa Cape Town Thailand Bangkok USA Washington D.C.

