JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised; 2 Cities Added in Assam, Check Updated Centres Here

JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised

JEE Main Exam Centre: NTA has made revisions to the examination city list for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024. The updated list of JEE Main exam cities is now available on the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Nov 2, 2023
JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised
JEE Main Exam Centre List 2024 Revised

JEE Main Exam Centre: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the list of examination centres for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024. The major changes are introduced in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh wherein 20 exam cities are removed from Bihar and 15 are removed from Madhya Pradesh. Also, there is no change in the exam cities outside India.

Along with this, NTA has removed 2 Union Territories from the list that are Chandigarh & Daman and Diu. NTA HAS reduced the JEE Main 2024 exam cities to 300 from 394. The JEE Main exam centre list 2024 is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

JEE Main Exam Centres 2024 

As per the updates, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana removed one one city from the list. Various other states have also witnessed changes in the number of exam cities. Himachal Pradesh has added Solan. Jammu & Kashmir saw the addition of Samba and the removal of Udhampur. Check table below: 

Name of State

Number of Cities in 2024

Number of Cities in 2023

Bihar

10

30

Uttar Pradesh

31

41

Andaman & Nicobar

1 (Port Blair)

1 (Port Blair)

Andhra Pradesh

29

27

Telangana

10

17

Arunachal Pradesh

1 (Itanagar)

1 (Itanagar)

Assam

6

4

Gujarat

10

17

Chhattisgarh

5 (Removed Korba)

6

Dadar & Nagar Haveli

1

1

Goa

1 (Panaji)

1 (Ponda)

Madhya Pradesh

9

24

Himachal Pradesh

8 (Added Solan)

7

Haryana

3 (Gurugram removed)

4

New Delhi

1

1

Jammu & Kashmir

7 (Added Samba & Removed Udhampur)

6

Maharashtra

29

31

Karnataka

19

28

Kerala

15

16

Ladakh

2 (Added Kargil)

1

Lakshdeep

1 (Kavaratti)

1

Jharkhand

5

9

Manipur

1 (Imphal)

1 (Imphal)

Meghalaya

2

1

Mizoram

1 (Aizawl)

1 (Aizawl)

Tripura

1 (Agartala)

1 (Agartala)

Nagaland

2

2

Odisha

23

23

Puducherry

1 (Puducherry)

2

Punjab

9

12

Rajasthan

12

17

Sikkim

1 (Gangtok)

1 (Gangtok)

Tamil Nadu

28

30

West Bengal

10

19

Uttarakhand

5

10

JEE Exam Centres 2024 Outside India

Candidates can check below the list of centres outside India: 

Country

City

Bahrain

Manama

Kuwait

Kuwait City

Sri Lanka

Colombo

Qatar

Doha

UAE

Dubai & Sharjah

Nepal

Kathmandu

Oman

Muscat

Singapore

Singapore

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Nigeria

Lagos/Abuja

Indonesia

Jakarta

Austria

Vienna

Australia

Canberra

Brazil

Brasilia

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Canada

Ottawa

Vietnam

Hanoi

Mauritius

Port Luis

Russia

Moscow

South Africa

Cape Town

Thailand

Bangkok

USA

Washington D.C.

Also Read: JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here
