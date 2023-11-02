JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) dates. The complete schedule has been released for JEE Main 2024 session 1 and 2. Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam. Those appearing/qualified in the class 10+2 exam with PCM can fill up the NTA JEE Mains exam form for session 1 from today.
They can have to submit the JEE Main 2024 application form on the official website: jeemain.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in till November 30, 2023. The first session of the exam will be conducted in January-February and the JEE Main second session is scheduled for April. Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main session 1 or 2 or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result.
JEE Main 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
JEE Main Session 1 Date 2024
Along with the notice released, NTA has announced the complete schedule of JEE Main 2024 session 1. They can go through the table to know the registration, admit card and other important dates related of JEE Main 2024 January session:
|
Events
|
JEE Mains dates
|
JEE Main exam date notification
|
September 19
|
Availability of JEE Mains brochure
|
November 1, 2023
|
JEE Main registration date session 1
|
November 1, 2023
|
JEE Main Jan session registration
|
November 1, 2023
|
Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI
|
November 30, 2023
|
Release of the city of examination
|
By the Second week of January 2024
|
JEE Main admit card
|
3 days before the date of the examination
|
JEE Main exam date for session 1
|
January 24 to February 1, 2024
|
IIT JEE result for January session
|
February 12, 2024
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Dates
As per the schedule, JEE Main 2024 registration for the April session will be held between February 2 to March 2, 2024. NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam for two papers - BE, BTech and BArch, BPlanning. Check session 2 JEE Mains dates here:
|
Events
|
JEE Mains dates
|
JEE Main exam date notification
|
September 19, 2023
|
JEE Main registration for session 2
|
February 2, 2024
|
Last date for JEE Main April session registration
|
March 2, 2024
|
Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI
|
March 2, 2024
|
Release of the city of examination
|
By third week of March 2024
|
JEE Main admit card
|
3 days before the date of the examination
|
JEE Main exam date for session 2
|
April 1 to 15, 2024
|
JEE Main April session result
|
April 25, 2024
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 and 2 Dates PDF
JEE Main Exam Timings 2024
Candidates can go through the table to know the exam schedule of JEE Mains 2024:
|
Duration of exam
|
First shift
|
Second shift
|
For 3 Hours Paper
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
3 to 6 PM
|
For 3 Hours 30 Minutes Paper
|
9 AM to 12:30 Noon
|
3 to 6:30 PM
