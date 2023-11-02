  1. Home
JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Dates: NTA has released the complete schedule of session 1 and 2 of JEE Mains. As per the announced date, JEE Main session 1 registration has started from today. Candidates can fill JEE Main 2024 registration form online at jeemain.ntaonline.in. Check session 1 and 2 dates here

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 11:39 IST
JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced

JEE Main 2024 Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) dates. The complete schedule has been released for JEE Main 2024 session 1 and 2. Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam. Those appearing/qualified in the class 10+2 exam with PCM can fill up the NTA JEE Mains exam form for session 1 from today. 

They can have to submit the JEE Main 2024 application form on the official website: jeemain.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in till November 30, 2023. The first session of the exam will be conducted in January-February and the JEE Main second session is scheduled for April. Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main session 1 or 2 or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result. 

JEE Main 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

JEE Main Session 1 Date 2024 

Along with the notice released, NTA has announced the complete schedule of JEE Main 2024 session 1. They can go through the table to know the registration, admit card and other important dates related of JEE Main 2024 January session: 

Events

JEE Mains dates

JEE Main exam date notification

September 19

Availability of JEE Mains brochure 

November 1, 2023

JEE Main registration date session 1

November 1, 2023

JEE Main Jan session registration

November 1, 2023

Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

November 30, 2023

Release of the city of examination

By the Second week of January 2024

JEE Main admit card 

3 days before the date of the examination

JEE Main exam date for session 1

January 24 to February 1, 2024

IIT JEE result for January session

February 12, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Dates 

As per the schedule, JEE Main 2024 registration for the April session will be held between February 2 to March 2, 2024. NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam for two papers - BE, BTech and BArch, BPlanning. Check session 2 JEE Mains dates here: 

Events

JEE Mains dates

JEE Main exam date notification

September 19, 2023

JEE Main registration for session 2

February 2, 2024

Last date for JEE Main April session registration

March 2, 2024

Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

March 2, 2024

Release of the city of examination

By third week of March 2024

JEE Main admit card 

3 days before the date of the examination

JEE Main exam date for session 2

April 1 to 15, 2024

JEE Main April session result

April 25, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 and 2 Dates PDF 

JEE Main Exam Timings 2024

Candidates can go through the table to know the exam schedule of JEE Mains 2024: 

Duration of exam

First shift

Second shift

For 3 Hours Paper

9 AM to 12 Noon

3 to 6 PM

For 3 Hours 30 Minutes Paper

9 AM to 12:30 Noon

3 to 6:30 PM

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link
