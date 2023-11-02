JEE Main 2024: Session 1 and 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) dates. The complete schedule has been released for JEE Main 2024 session 1 and 2. Along with application forms, NTA has also released the information bulletin and syllabus of the exam. Those appearing/qualified in the class 10+2 exam with PCM can fill up the NTA JEE Mains exam form for session 1 from today.

They can have to submit the JEE Main 2024 application form on the official website: jeemain.ntaonline.in or nta.ac.in till November 30, 2023. The first session of the exam will be conducted in January-February and the JEE Main second session is scheduled for April. Candidates have the choice to appear in JEE Main session 1 or 2 or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best score will be considered in the final result.

JEE Main Session 1 Date 2024

Along with the notice released, NTA has announced the complete schedule of JEE Main 2024 session 1. They can go through the table to know the registration, admit card and other important dates related of JEE Main 2024 January session:

Events JEE Mains dates JEE Main exam date notification September 19 Availability of JEE Mains brochure November 1, 2023 JEE Main registration date session 1 November 1, 2023 JEE Main Jan session registration November 1, 2023 Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI November 30, 2023 Release of the city of examination By the Second week of January 2024 JEE Main admit card 3 days before the date of the examination JEE Main exam date for session 1 January 24 to February 1, 2024 IIT JEE result for January session February 12, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Dates

As per the schedule, JEE Main 2024 registration for the April session will be held between February 2 to March 2, 2024. NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam for two papers - BE, BTech and BArch, BPlanning. Check session 2 JEE Mains dates here:

Events JEE Mains dates JEE Main exam date notification September 19, 2023 JEE Main registration for session 2 February 2, 2024 Last date for JEE Main April session registration March 2, 2024 Last date of fee payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI March 2, 2024 Release of the city of examination By third week of March 2024 JEE Main admit card 3 days before the date of the examination JEE Main exam date for session 2 April 1 to 15, 2024 JEE Main April session result April 25, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 and 2 Dates PDF

JEE Main Exam Timings 2024

Candidates can go through the table to know the exam schedule of JEE Mains 2024:

Duration of exam First shift Second shift For 3 Hours Paper 9 AM to 12 Noon 3 to 6 PM For 3 Hours 30 Minutes Paper 9 AM to 12:30 Noon 3 to 6:30 PM

