  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended, Application Correction From December 6

JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended, Application Correction From December 6

 The last date for students to register for JEE Main 2024 session 1 is December 4, 2023. Students applying can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 30, 2023 14:04 IST
JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended
JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended

JEE Main Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for students to complete the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration. According to the given schedule, the JEE Main 2024 registration link will be available until December 4, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to submit the applications was scheduled for today, November 30, 2023. 

According to the notification issued, the JEE Main 2024 session 1 application will be available until 9 pm on December 4, 2023. Students can visit the website to complete the application process. Along with the registration dates, however, NTA has also released the dates for students to make changes to the application form.

As per the dates released, the JEE Main session 1 application correction window will be available from December 6, 2023. Students can make changes in their applications until December 8, 2023. The correction process will be applicable to only those candidates who complete the application process. 

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration

December 4, 2023

JEE Main 2024 session 1 application correction

December 6, 2023

Last date to make changes

December 8, 2023

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction

The application correction window is provided to registered students in case they need to make changes to their filled applications. Students can visit the official website from December 6 to 8, 2023 to make the changes in their application. It must however be noted that only a few fields will remain open for students to make changes. Candidates are hence advised to check through the details provided carefully and make the changes before submitting the revised application.

Also Read: XAT 2024 Registration Window Closes Today Link Available At xatonline.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023