JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended, Application Correction From December 6

JEE Main Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for students to complete the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration. According to the given schedule, the JEE Main 2024 registration link will be available until December 4, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to submit the applications was scheduled for today, November 30, 2023.

According to the notification issued, the JEE Main 2024 session 1 application will be available until 9 pm on December 4, 2023. Students can visit the website to complete the application process. Along with the registration dates, however, NTA has also released the dates for students to make changes to the application form.

As per the dates released, the JEE Main session 1 application correction window will be available from December 6, 2023. Students can make changes in their applications until December 8, 2023. The correction process will be applicable to only those candidates who complete the application process.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Revised Schedule

Particulars Date JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration December 4, 2023 JEE Main 2024 session 1 application correction December 6, 2023 Last date to make changes December 8, 2023

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction

The application correction window is provided to registered students in case they need to make changes to their filled applications. Students can visit the official website from December 6 to 8, 2023 to make the changes in their application. It must however be noted that only a few fields will remain open for students to make changes. Candidates are hence advised to check through the details provided carefully and make the changes before submitting the revised application.

