JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam registrations on November 30, 2023. The session 1 JEE Main exams are scheduled to be held in January 2024. Students yet to submit their applications can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Before submitting the applications students must make sure that they check the eligibility criteria. Students are also advised to keep their documents ready with them before filling out the JEE Main 2024 application form.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams are scheduled to be held from April 1 and April 15, 2024. The JEE Main 2024 exams are being conducted for the engineering courses offered. Students clearing the JEE Main exams are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Eligibility

To apply for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams, students are required to have cleared their class 12 exams in the science stream.

Those appearing for the board exam in 2024 are also eligible to apply.

Students applying must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in their class 12 exams.

The Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subject in class 12 is mandatory for students applying for JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Process

JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration window is available until November 30, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the session 1 exam can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website for JEE Main 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the official website

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the details required

Step 4: Click on the application form link

Step 5: Fill out the required details and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Kerala HS Exams 2024 Second Terminal Timetable Released at dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Schedule