JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 2 Result, Expected Date, Time

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main Result 2023 Likely to be Released Today, i.e. April 27 JEE Main Session 2 Result Date and Time Soon Where to Check JEE Main Result 2023: Get Details Here

JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result soon on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main April session exam will be able to check the result by logging in with their credentials. In order to check JEE Main result, candidates must enter their JEE Main application number and date of birth. JEE Main result date and time has not been confirmed by the authorities yet. More than 8 lakh candidates have been waiting anxiously for the JEE Main result to be declared, after which the top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to fill out the JEE Advanced registration form.

NTA has already announced the JEE Main final answer key on April 24, 2023. JEE Main exam for session 2 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. Get more details on JEE Main result release date and latest updates here.

JEE Main 2023 Result Session 2: Highlights

JEE Main full form - Joint Entrance Examination-Main

Exam conducting authority - National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains session 1 exam date - January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023

JEE Main session 1 result date - February 6, 2023

NTA JEE Main session 2 exam date - April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023

JEE Main session 2 result date - by April 27, 2023 (Expected)