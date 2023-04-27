JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 2 Result, Expected Date, Time

JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result soon on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main April session exam will be able to check the result by logging in with their credentials. In order to check JEE Main result, candidates must enter their JEE Main application number and date of birth. JEE Main result date and time has not been confirmed by the authorities yet. More than 8 lakh candidates have been waiting anxiously for the JEE Main result to be declared, after which the top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to fill out the JEE Advanced registration form.
NTA has already announced the JEE Main final answer key on April 24, 2023. JEE Main exam for session 2 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. Get more details on JEE Main result release date and latest updates here.
JEE Main full form - Joint Entrance Examination-Main
Exam conducting authority - National Testing Agency (NTA)
JEE Mains session 1 exam date - January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023
JEE Main session 1 result date - February 6, 2023
NTA JEE Main session 2 exam date - April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023
JEE Main session 2 result date - by April 27, 2023 (Expected)
27 Apr, 2023 04:39 PM IST
NTA has not announced the JEE Main result release date, or time. However, students are expecting the result to be released today evening.
27 Apr, 2023 04:27 PM IST
NTA will release the toppers list for JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam on its website. JEE Main session 2 toppers list will have the names of the candidates who have topped the exam along with their roll numbers and percentile.
27 Apr, 2023 04:23 PM IST
NTA has clarified that full marks will be given to candidates who appeared in the exam on a specific date whether they have attempted the question or not. “For section A, if a question is dropped then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared, irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.”
27 Apr, 2023 03:48 PM IST
Only those candidates who have appeared for their Class 12th board exams in 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023 can appear for JEE Main 2023 exam.
27 Apr, 2023 03:41 PM IST
To resolve tie in JEE Main result 2023, NTA will resolve it by adopting the following methods:
- JEE Main score in Mathematics
- JEE Main score in Physics
- JEE Main score in Chemistry
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test
- Older in Age
- Application Number in ascending order
27 Apr, 2023 03:21 PM IST
The performance of the candidates in JEE Main will be the deciding factor for the candidates to appear in JEE Advanced. Candidates who qualify JEE Main and are in the top 2,50,000 rank will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.
27 Apr, 2023 03:20 PM IST
After the announcement of the JEE Main result 2023, the candidates who qualify the exam and are in the top 2,50,000 will be able to register for JEE Advanced exam.
27 Apr, 2023 03:11 PM IST
JEE Main exam 2023 was held in both online and offline mode.
JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) was conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Main Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode.
JEE Main Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) conducted only in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
27 Apr, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer while there is a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer. For unanswered questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted.
- Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
- Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
- Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)
27 Apr, 2023 01:38 PM IST
NTA will be declaring the JEE Advanced cut off marks along with the JEE Main session 2 result. Candidates who will secure more than the cut off marks and are in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.
27 Apr, 2023 01:27 PM IST
As per the JEE Main final answer key released by NTA on April 24, a total of 11 questions were dropped by NTA. This decision was taken in view of the objections raised by students against the provisional answer key. The subject wise questions with dropped question ID is shared in the table below.
|
JEE Main session 2 exam date, subject
|
Dropped Question ID
|
April 6: Mathematics
|
3666943023
|
April 8: Chemistry
|
3666943001
3666943020 -dropped only for Hindi medium
|
April 8: Mathematics
|
7155054231
|
April 10: Mathematics
|
3666943131
|
April 10: Chemistry
|
3666943186
|
April 11: Mathematics
|
7155054048
7155054079
|
April 12: Mathematics
|
7155054312
|
April 13: Mathematics
|
3666947201
27 Apr, 2023 01:23 PM IST
NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exam for Paper 1 and 2 on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centers. The exam was held in online mode only, i.e. computer based test.
27 Apr, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Yes, NTA has released the JEE Main Final Answer Key on its website on April 24, 2023. The result release date was anticipated to be announced on April 25 or April, however, it was not declared.
27 Apr, 2023 01:14 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main session 2 exam will be able to check the JEE Main session 2 result online by following the steps given below here.
- Visit the NTA JEE Main 2023 official website @jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result’ link that appears on your screen.
- Enter your application number, password and security pin to login in the student candidate portal.
- Click on the submit button.
- The JEE Main result 2023 for session 2 will appear on your screen.
27 Apr, 2023 12:59 PM IST
NTA has not yet announced the JEE Main 2023 result date and time. However, it is being speculated that the result might be released anytime soon.