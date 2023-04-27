JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023, NTA Expected to Announce Result soon, Check Tie Breaker Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: National Testing Agency will soon be announcing the JEE Main Result. NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams from April 6 to 15, 2023. Students who appeared for the entrance exams are now eagerly waiting for NTA to announce the session 2 result.

NTA released the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer key. on April 19, 2023 Candidates were given a time period until April 21, 2023, to raise objections and challenges. Based on the challenge raised, NTA released the final provisional answer key on April 24, 2023.

The session 2 JEE Main result will be announced on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must also note that to check their results, a direct link will also be given here as and when JEE Main result are announced.

JEE Main 2023 Results

National Testing Agency conducts the JEE Main exams for admissions to various engineering colleges. Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2023 exams will also be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2023 exams. As and when the result is announced, candidates are advised to check their rank and the eligibility criteria before applying for the JEE Advanced entrance exam.

How to Check JEE Main Session 2 Result

The JEE Main 2023 Result will be announced online. When checking the results, candidates are required to enter the application number, password/ date of birth in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the JEE Main 2023 result

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main official website

Step 2: Click on the session 2 result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password/ date of birth in the given link

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main result for further reference

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Tie-Breaking Policy

NTA will be following a tie-breaking policy for students who have similar marks in the exams. Candidates can check the tiebreakers to be applicable for the JEE Main Session 2 scores.

Marks obtained in Mathematics Paper

Marks obtained on Physics paper

Marks obtained in Chemistry paper

In case these are not applicable, the students with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all subjects will be considered

Students with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all mathematics will be considered

Students with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all physics will be considered

Students with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all chemistry will be considered

Candidates older in age

Application number in ascending order

Students must note that the tiebreaker will be followed in the exact order when the JEE Main result is prepared.

