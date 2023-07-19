JEECUP 2023 Admit Card Released? UP Polytechnic Exam Date Revised

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has not released the UPJEE 2023 admit card yet. As per the official schedule, the hall tickets were slated to be released on July 16, 2023. However, no such link has been activated yet. Once issued, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE exam date 2023 has been revised. The official note reads, “Tentative exam dates for online CBT Entrance Examination UPJEE(P)-2023 is 1st week of August.”. The fresh exam dates are likely to be announced soon.

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is given below:

UP Polytechnic Admit Card Link Click Here

How to Download JEECUP 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can download the hall ticket by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on jeecup admit card download link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The JEECUP 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep at least 2 printouts for exam purposes

JEECUP 2023: What is UP Polytechnic Exam Date 2023?

Previously, the exams were scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 1, 2023. However, as per the recent notice, the JEECUP 2023 exam dates have been revised. Now, the exams are expected to be conducted in 1st week of August. The official notification is yet to be issued for the complete schedule.

