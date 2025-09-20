JFF Kanpur: The Jagran Film Festival with Three Days of World Cinema, Screenings, and Stories

News

JFF Kanpur 2025: The Jagran Film Festival 2025 began in Kanpur on September 19, at Rev 3 Mall, and will continue until September 21. The event begins daily at 4 p.m. with special screenings, celebrity guests, and even a children’s section. Films like Jolly LLB 3, Bicycle Days, If But But But But, and Bengal Files will entertain audiences.

Key Points JFF Kanpur brings 3 days of cinema magic from September 19 to 21, 2025.

Films like Jolly LLB 3, Bicycle Days, and Bengal Files to be screened.

Special morning screenings for children under 18 at Rev 3 Mall, Kanpur.

JFF Kanpur 2025: The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) came to Kanpur after finishing its journey in Lucknow, the city of Nawabs. The people of Kanpur will enjoy three fun-filled days of movies, stories, and special screenings. This big event started on September 19, 2025, at Rev 3 Mall in Kanpur and will continue until September 21, 2025. Every day, the program will start at 4 p.m., and each day, different guests will join the festival to make it more special. Which Films Will Be Screened in Kanpur? Jagran Film Festival in Kanpur will showcase an exciting mix of films over three days. From fun courtroom comedies to heartwarming family stories, the festival has something for everyone, including a special section for children under 18. Audiences can enjoy world-class cinema, inspiring stories, and unforgettable screenings. Check the given information for the detailed JFF Kanpur Schedule:

JFF Kanpur Day 1: Jolly LLB 3 Screening The festival opened on September 19 at 4 p.m. with the movie Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Arshad Warsi. Story of Jolly LLB 3:

This movie is a mix of comedy, drama, and courtroom fun. Two clever lawyers, Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, fight against each other with smart tricks and funny arguments. With Judge Tripathi in the court, the film promises laughter, twists, and emotional moments. There will also be a special program called JFF Little Lights, where films for children under 18 will be shown in the morning. This new section proves the tagline of JFF, “Good Cinema for Everyone.” JFF Kanpur Day 2: Bicycle Days and More Screenings On September 20, 2025, the film Bicycle Days directed by Devyani Ananth will be shown.