Solar Eclipse September 2025: Where and When to Watch the Last Solar Eclipse of the Year?

Solar Eclipse September 2025: A new month in the cosmic calendar, a new celestial event. The skies are getting ready for one last show: a solar eclipse in September 2025, just a few weeks after the amazing Blood Moon lunar eclipse. But, only a small number of people around the world will be able to see a beautiful "crescent sun" on September 21. It means this upcoming Solar eclipse will only be partial. Hereon, you will get to know about when and where the last solar eclipse will happen in 2025 as per various scientific reports. This way, you can be fully ready for the last astronomical event of the year.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

The Moon only covers part of the Sun's disk during a partial solar eclipse, unlike a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun. This leaves a bright crescent of sunlight that can still be seen. The event on September 21, 2025, is very important because it will be a deep partial eclipse, with the moon blocking up to 72% of the sun in some areas. This means that people in its path will see a dramatic visual display and have a rare chance to see how the solar system works in real time.