JFF 2025 Kicks off in Lucknow, Featuring Special Guests and Screening of Jolly LLB 3

Jagran Film Festival kick started in Lucknow on Sepotember 19. The film festival will showcase wolrd cinema until September 21 at Fun Republic Mall, Lucknow

JFF 2025 Lucknow: Jagran Film Festival commenced on September 19 in Lucknow. The three day film festival is showcasing world cinema with powerful stories at Fun Republic Mall until September 21, 2025. Screening of movies at the Film Festival begins at 4 PM each day. The three day event features different guests each day. Highlights of Lucknow Jagran Film Festival The first day of the Lucknow leg of Jagran Film Festival began on September 19 with a special session with actor Bhuvan Arora and Director Sahindra Vats of ZEE5 Original Series Jaanwar Opening With Jolly LLB 3 The film festival opened with the screening of the movie Jolly LLB 3 Directed by Subhash Kapoor the film is for a total duration of 157 minutes. The Hindi Language feature film is a courtroom comedy drama with Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi who are back in Judge Tripathi’s court. The film is a rollercoaster ride of razor-sharp banter, outrageous legal maneuvers and some heartfelt moments as these lawyers try to putsmart, putplay and puttalk each other. The film is packed with chaos, dramatic twists, and an unexpected burst of compassion in this ultimate legal drama.

World Premier: Papa’s Film Directed by Prithviraj Dasgupta, this 97 minute Hindi language feature film takes us on a journey of a collapsing family business on the verge of bankruptcy. The head of the family however wants to escape reality and takes his difficult and unpredictable family on a budget friendly vacation to a hill station to prepare them for their inevitable downfall. Golden Jubilee Celebration: Sholay The 1975 Ramesh Sippy directed Sholay celebrated its Golden Jubilee at the Film Festival among ardent fans. JFF Little Lights - A Celebration of Young Voices JFF has primarily curated films for audiences above 18 years of age. Staying tru to the tagline Good Cinema for everyone, this year JFF introduced a dedicated Children’s Special Section on the morning slot. The films showcased include a variety of films which include short films, features and documentaries with themes children can naturally connect with such as Friendship, Adventure, Imagination, Courage and Empathy. The aim of introducing this section is to create a safe and engaging space for young audiences encouraging family-screenings, fostering multi-generational participation. JFF has expanded its inclusivity offering wholesome family experiences while nurturing the next generation of cinema lovers with this new section.

JFF 2025: Films Screened at the Film Festival The following films are being screened at the Film Festival Dhanak (Dir. Nagesh Kukunoor/106mins/Hindi/India/2015/Indian Feature) Synopsis: Believing actor and goodwill ambassador Shah Rukh Khan can help her brother get an operation to restore his sight, a 10-year old girl takes her blind 8-year old brother on a trek across Rajasthan in search of the superstar. Friendbook (Dostbook) (Dir. Anil Kumar Anand/40 mins/Hindi/India/Shorts/2024/Indian Shorts) Synopsis: Dostbook is an inspiring children’s film that blends entertainment with life lessons on goal setting, perseverance, and discipline. Through the symbolic journey of a notebook, the film guides young minds in mastering SMART goals while fostering resilience and purposeful living. A unique initiative by educators, Dostbook serves as both a motivational tool and a transformative cinematic experience for students, parents, and teachers alike.

Magical Plant (Karamati Paudha) (Dir. Tariq Mohammad/19 mins/ Hindi/India/2024/Indian Shorts) Synopsis: Ten-year-old Subbu and his friend Maggi stumble upon the secret of a magical plant at their schoolmate Montu’s house. Temptation leads Subbu to steal a branch, sparking a series of coincidences that blur the line between luck and magic. As friendships strain and family truths surface, Subbu learns that faith, not magic, shapes fortune—ending with a hopeful belief that perhaps every plant holds a little magic. Blindfold (Dir. Aditi Pandey/ 1 min / English/ India/ Indian Shorts) Synopsis: A young girl trapped in a cold, machine-driven world discovers freedom and humanity when a child’s simple act of kindness helps her break away from the relentless grip of technology Rajnigandha Achiever's Story: Chhava (Dir. Laxman Utekar/161 min/Hindi/India/2024)