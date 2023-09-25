JKBOPEE BSc Nursing, Paramedical, Technology Provisional List Out, Get Direct Link Here

JKBOPEE Selection List Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Examinations has released the provisional list of candidates selected for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc Para-Medical / B.Sc. Technology Courses. The counselling process for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc Para-Medical / B.Sc. Technology Courses were conducted from August 25 to 30, 2023.

The selection list includes the candidates who have been allotted seats provisionally based on the merit-cum-preferences filled by them during the counselling choice-filling process. Candidates can check the JKBOPEE B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc Para-Medical / B.Sc. Technology candidate selection list pdf on the official website of JKBOPEE.

As per the notification issued, those selected for admissions are required to report to the respective colleges between September 25 and October 2, 2023. Those reporting are also required to carry with them the required documents and their photocopies to be submitted for admissions.

JKBOPEE Provisional Selection List - Click Here

Steps to Check JKBOPEE Provisional Selection List

The JKBOPEE provisional selection list is available as a PDF document on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the allotment results by downloading the selection list pdf. The pdf includes details such as the candidate name, rqank gender, course and institute.

JKBOPEE Admission Documents

Students allotted seats must carry the following documents with them when reporting for admissions

Class 12 marks card

Domicile certificate

Category certificate

Paramedical (12th based) Diploma, (For Lateral Entry Candidates only)

Any other document as may be required by the college authorities

According to the notification released, colleges are to submit the shortfall on October 2, 2023 by 5 pm in case of further counselling procedures.

